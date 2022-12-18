Instant Replay: What stood out in Falcons contest vs. New Orleans Saints

Videos Evaluating Desmond Ridder debut, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London vs. Saints

Videos Tyler Allgeier speaks on productive rushing day | Press Conference

Videos A.J. Terrell speaks on the need to start fast and finish strong | Press Conference

Videos Drake London speaks on connection with Desmond Ridder, loss to New Orleans | Press Conference

Videos Rashaan Evans speaks on the need to finish games stronger | Press Conference

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks to the media after his first NFL start

Videos Falcons vs. Saints highlights | Week 15

Videos Arthur Smith speaks to media following loss to New Orleans | Press Conference

Videos Tyler Allgeier bounces off defenders to convert for two points

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson puts quickness on display with 3-yard TD rush

Videos Tyler Allgeier rushes for a 43-yard Gain vs. Saints

Videos Tyler Allgeier rushes for a 5-yard touchdown vs. Saints

Videos Lorenzo Carter vacuums in David Johnson's red-zone fumble for Falcons takeaway

Videos Drake London makes pretty surreal one-handed catch in blanket coverage

Videos Drake London jukes defender out of his shoes on 12-yard catch and run

Videos Falcons' D swarms Andy Dalton as Lorenzo Carter comes up with big sack

Videos Looking for REVENGE | Hype

Videos Kaleb McGary: 'There was a lot of excitement to get back to practice,' after the bye | Press Conferences

Videos Grady Jarrett: 'It will be a treat for other people,' to see Ridder work | Press Conferences

Videos Younghoe Koo discusses his unlikely journey from Korea to NFL | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Falcons coordinators speak to the media on upcoming rivalry game in New Orleans

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on Desmond Ridder starting in week 15 against the New Orlean Saints | Press Conference

Videos Charles London speaks on 'being excited for Desmond's opportunity' | Press Conference

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks on 'being comfortable and prepared for Sunday | Press Conference

Videos Michael Vick runs in two TDs in win over Saints NFL Throwback

Videos Desmond Ridder as starting QB & keys to beating the New Orleans Saints | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Tyler Allgeier speaks on 'getting the chemistry going' | Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on 'roster changes' | Press Conference

Videos Falcons name Desmond Ridder starting QB for Week 15 vs. Saints

Videos Take a look at how the offensive line is executing at the line of scrimmage and creating run lanes | Film Review

Videos Chris Lindstrom named 2022 Atlanta Falcons Walter Payton Man of the Year

Videos Drake London is mic'd up for career-high game | Mic'd Up

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on 'getting back into the win column' | Press Conference

Videos Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and how Falcons can rebound from Steelers loss

Videos Falcons' Top Plays vs. Steelers Week 13

Videos Every Drake London catch in 95-yard game Week 13

Videos Marcus Mariota speaks to media after loss to the Steelers

Videos Arthur Smith speaks to media following loss to Steelers

Videos Extended Highlights | Falcons vs. Steelers | Week 13