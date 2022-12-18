'He's an instinctive player, smart, hard to tackle': On Tyler Allgeier's career-high rushing day against the Saints

Allgeier's production on Sunday solidified the argument that he's one of the best young running backs in the league.

"He's an instinctive player, smart, hard to tackle," head coach Arthur Smith said in his post-game press conference. "He had a big run on the third-and-one and I thought you (felt) him. He's another volume guy that as the game goes on, those guys don't like tackling him. He made a good play on the two-point, able to bounce it, show that burst to get to the front pylon. I'm really excited about him. He's been big for us."

Allgeier became the first rookie running back since 2015 to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game. He's still leading the charge for the Falcons rushing attack which has been the offense's go-to this season.

"Every time you hand the ball off, you're expecting that he's going to make one guy miss," quarterback Desmond Ridder said. "You know, it's going to take more than one guy to tackle him and bring him down, so that's almost a security to just hand the ball off and know that he's going to get positive yards."

The rookie has been a bright spot for the Falcons this season to say the least. It's evident how confident Allgeier is within the Falcons' offensive system and his overall individual game, but he knows there's much more work to put in to ultimately become that all-around back he's striving to be.