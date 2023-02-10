Bair Mail: On helping Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Daron Payne, trading up in NFL Draft, Marcus Mariota and more

Dylan Pruitt from Douglasville, Ga.

Hey Scott, I have been a lifelong Falcons fan. Looking at the draft this year and the way the organization drafts using the BPA strategy.... Is there any scenario where you see the front office trading up in the draft to the #3 pick and see how the top 2 picks shake out and then take the BPA? It seems as though there are 4 can't miss prospects between Stroud, Young, Carter and Anderson Jr. With this strategy you guarantee that you get one of the 4 of them.

Bair: I'm going to combine this with Barry Wynn's inquiry about trading up for a non-quarterback, if you don't mind. I think the only scenario where you trade up is for a quarterback. If you fall in love with C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young or both and one's available at No. 3, maybe you make a move.

In my opinion, that's an unlikely scenario. Draft capital is solid platinum to a team building for the long term. Paying to move up that high is cost prohibitive for anything but a quarterback.

I love Will Anderson and Jalen Carter, but pass rushers are plentiful. You can get a good one (or two) without having to give up future capital. In terms of trades – if I'm GM, which I ain't – I would hope teams frantically trade up and draft four quarterbacks above me (let's add Anthony Richardson to the melee; what the heck) and push Tyree Wilson or Myles Murphy or the draft's best cornerback into my lap.

Bill Whitten from Killen, Ala.

After reading the Question of the Week: What is the Falcons most pressing defensive need? what are the chances the Falcons sign James Bradbury and Daron Payne in free agency and Myles Murphy in the draft? Would you be willing to spend your cap and first round draft money on that scenario?

Bair: I'd be down for that, Bill. I don't want to give James Bradberry a super-long deal, but two-ish years at a premium rate, plus a big investment in Daron Payne sounds good. And you know how I feel about Myles Murphy. Or Tyree Wilson if he falls to No. 8. Then you continue to supplement with guys like Kentavius Street and build real depth up front. Ryan Nielsen likes to bring pressure in waves.