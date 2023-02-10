Bair Mail: On helping Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Daron Payne, trading up in NFL Draft, Marcus Mariota and more

We also discuss the state of the NFC South, and whether Derek Carr could shift its dynamics, in this Friday mailbag

Feb 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The NFL season has one game left. The Super Bowl is upon us, with Sunday's game between the Eagles and Chiefs set to be a fun showdown.

After that, though, it's on.

That's when action could heat up on contract extensions for current Falcons worthy of them. Then we've got the combine a few weeks after, then free agency and then the draft. The Falcons will look a lot different after all that than they do now. Let's dive into your questions about what the Falcons could/should/might do in this Friday Bair Mail.

bair-mail-1-10-23

Anthony White from Greensboro, Tenn./Augusta, Ga.

What do you feel about the possibility of bringing in another RB this offseason. CP has been great for us, but he's getting a bit older and some injuries have crept up on him. Is drafting another gem like Allgeier is the way to go, or bringing in another FA like they tried to do with Damien Williams last season the move for the Falcons?

Bair: You bring up an interesting point here, Anthony, that many overlook. Is running back a need? On the surface it's not. Look a little deeper and it might be, at least in a minor sense.

You're pretty set at feature back, with Tyler Allgeier emerging as a real three-down threat in the season's second half. It was good to see his efforts recognized league-wide, finishing fifth in offensive rookie of the year voting.

Allgeier allows Cordarrelle Patterson to move around a bit more to establish and exploit mismatches. That should help the receiver corps. Let's also recall that CP can be a tough runner between the tackles when he's healthy. The key is keeping him that way.

That brings us back to Anthony's point. Caleb Huntley suffered an Achilles’ injury near the end of the year. That's a long rehab. It's no lock that he'll return at the start of the season or if he'll have explosiveness and burst whenever he does. You might have to go out and get another option, especially with how much the Falcons run. I know part of that was out of necessity given the passing struggles, but this should be a run-first team moving forward. I say you go out and take another Day 3 pick and try to find another gem who can help in the short- and long-term. Maybe a vet on a prove-it deal if you don't like draft options, but a prove-it deal might be hard to come by for someone who knows they're the No. 3.

Dylan Pruitt from Douglasville, Ga.

Hey Scott, I have been a lifelong Falcons fan. Looking at the draft this year and the way the organization drafts using the BPA strategy.... Is there any scenario where you see the front office trading up in the draft to the #3 pick and see how the top 2 picks shake out and then take the BPA? It seems as though there are 4 can't miss prospects between Stroud, Young, Carter and Anderson Jr. With this strategy you guarantee that you get one of the 4 of them.

Bair: I'm going to combine this with Barry Wynn's inquiry about trading up for a non-quarterback, if you don't mind. I think the only scenario where you trade up is for a quarterback. If you fall in love with C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young or both and one's available at No. 3, maybe you make a move.

In my opinion, that's an unlikely scenario. Draft capital is solid platinum to a team building for the long term. Paying to move up that high is cost prohibitive for anything but a quarterback.

I love Will Anderson and Jalen Carter, but pass rushers are plentiful. You can get a good one (or two) without having to give up future capital. In terms of trades – if I'm GM, which I ain't – I would hope teams frantically trade up and draft four quarterbacks above me (let's add Anthony Richardson to the melee; what the heck) and push Tyree Wilson or Myles Murphy or the draft's best cornerback into my lap.

Bill Whitten from Killen, Ala.

After reading the Question of the Week: What is the Falcons most pressing defensive need? what are the chances the Falcons sign James Bradbury and Daron Payne in free agency and Myles Murphy in the draft? Would you be willing to spend your cap and first round draft money on that scenario?

Bair: I'd be down for that, Bill. I don't want to give James Bradberry a super-long deal, but two-ish years at a premium rate, plus a big investment in Daron Payne sounds good. And you know how I feel about Myles Murphy. Or Tyree Wilson if he falls to No. 8. Then you continue to supplement with guys like Kentavius Street and build real depth up front. Ryan Nielsen likes to bring pressure in waves.

There are some intriguing interior-line options in free agency. That's a good spot to spend. I also like the idea of adding veteran cornerback depth to go along with A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward. Hayward has tons of experience in the slot as well. If Isaiah Oliver comes back, you've got a good foursome. Going back to a shorter-term deal for a cornerback – you don't want too much long-term investment in the position with Terrell set for a big-time extension in the coming years.

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hi, Scott. We all know (hope) Ridder is the guy next year, but we need a veteran backup with starting experience. Mariota checks those boxes, is still on the roster relatively cheaply and knows the system.

Bair: I hear you on those points, Will. I would still expect Mariota to be released at some point around the start of the league year. The cap savings alone make it worthwhile regardless of how his year ended. Mariota's cap number in 2022 (per OTC): $4.250 million. Mariota's cap number in 2023: $14.5 million. And the Falcons can save $12 million in space – accounting for dead money, a net gain of $9.5 million.

You can get a quality backup quarterback and another possible starter or important depth piece for that. That assumes you're going with Ridder as the primary option. I think that's the better use of those funds, even if a new quarterback has to learn the system. You can address two or maybe even three areas of need over one.

Ernie Aldaco from Flowery Branch, Ga.

Hello Scott, hope you and the rest of the team are doing well. Just have a quick question. Is it becoming realistic that Derek Carr will be going to the Saints, if he is, does that make them the favorites for the division in the eyes of the media?

Bair: Derek Carr remains a Raider at this point, so nothing’s done yet. I would like to extend the second half of that statement to the NFC South quarterback situation. Nothing's done yet. I think each team in the division will make a quarterback move, major or minor (mostly major) in the coming months. That's why it's tough to handicap a wide-open division race that the Falcons can absolutely win if they play their cards right this offseason.

There's plenty left to sort out. I do think Carr will make whatever team he goes to better. There are a few NFC South teams who could be in play for him. It will be interesting to see if the Falcons see him twice next season.

Call for questions

We've got another mailbag coming up on Monday, and Tori McElhaney's got it!! Submit your questions for her right here for inclusion in that installment.

Top Photos of the 2022 Season | Rookies

Join us as we take a look back at our favorite photos of our rookies from the 2022 Atlanta Falcons season.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and wide receiver Drake London #5 during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 walk out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 walk out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)

Kevin Liles/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a long catch during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 and guard Justin Shaffer #75 pose during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 70

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 and guard Justin Shaffer #75 pose during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 70

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 70

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2002 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 walkout for warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 70

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87 walkout for warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, August 22, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 70

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 70

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 70

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Arnold Ebiketie #47 celebrates after a sack during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, September 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98, and guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 70

Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Khyiris Tonga #79, defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson #98, and guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 70

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 lines up during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, September 25, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 reacts after a sack during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 reacts after a sack during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 70

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 and inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 make a tackle during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on October 2, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 9, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 sacks the quarterback during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, October 23, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 lines up during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 lines up during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 4, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 gets a hold of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 gets a hold of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Casey Sykes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 makes a tackle during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes against a double team during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 rushes against a double team during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the first half against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 high five during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 high five during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 react after scoring a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 huddles the team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, December 24, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is knocked out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 is knocked out of bounds during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 70

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to take a snap during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 rushes during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 1, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 scrambles with the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 70

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 scrambles with the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 70

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 70

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 70

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 lines up for a play during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 70

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 8, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
news

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Athletic analyst gives Texas Tech edge rusher to Falcons at No. 8

In addition to Tyree Wilson, Clemson's Myles Murphy, Ohio State's Paris Johnson often linked to Atlanta

news

Question of the Week: What is the Falcons most pressing defensive need?

Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney, and Ashton Edmunds discuss.

news

Why Arthur Blank sees Falcons national perception changing

news

Arthur Blank more optimistic about Falcons' direction 'than I've been in many, many years'

Blank talks free agency, salary cap and the freedom he feels the organization is stepping into this offseason.

news

'I love our young quarterback': Arthur Blank discusses Desmond Ridder

Falcons owner was impressed by Ridder during his four starts at the end of the 2022 season

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, top QBs in 2023 NFL Draft, expectations for Arthur Smith and Ryan Nielsen

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Titans have named Falcons QB coach Charles London their passing game coordinator

The Dunwoody native spent two seasons working with Falcons signal callers

news

Ryan Nielsen discusses working with assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray

Nielsen is confident about how he and Gray can compliment each other

news

Cut from the same cloth: The connection that solidified Ryan Nielsen's move to Atlanta

Arthur Smith and Ryan Nielsen's coaching careers may have never overlapped before 2023, but they still speak the same language.

news

'It's about passion': Ryan Nielsen explains his coaching philosophy, player development and why Falcons were a perfect fit

New Falcons defensive coordinator said his philosophies align with head coach Arthur Smith, GM Terry Fontenot and owner Arthur Blank

news

Postcard from the Pro Bowl: Chris Lindstrom checks in from Las Vegas

While participating in the first-ever Pro Bowl Games, Chris Lindstrom sends a message to fans back in Atlanta.

