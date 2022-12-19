Caleb Huntley suffers season-ending Achilles injury in loss to Saints

Huntley was actually the one the Falcons ran out at running back during their first offensive drive in New Orleans, but he only played in two snaps. Smith said it was one of the most unusual injuries he'd seen.

"He didn't go down. He stayed in there," Smith said, "and I don't know how the hell he did it, to be honest."

Smith said Huntley even made a block in pass protection on the play after he injured his Achilles before finally running to the sideline after the first series was over.

The head coach said he caught up with Huntley on Monday morning, and said the same thing to the running back as he said to the media later in the day: "I don't think I've ever seen that."