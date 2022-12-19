Caleb Huntley suffers season-ending Achilles injury in loss to Saints

The running back will likely have surgery soon, per reports. 

Dec 19, 2022 at 02:38 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons received some tough news on Monday as it was announced that one of the Falcons best surprises of the 2022 season will see their season come to an end.

Arthur Smith confirmed on Monday afternoon that running back Caleb Huntley has an Achilles injury. Reports quickly surfaced that Huntley's injury is season-ending and will likely involve surgery.

Huntley was actually the one the Falcons ran out at running back during their first offensive drive in New Orleans, but he only played in two snaps. Smith said it was one of the most unusual injuries he'd seen.

"He didn't go down. He stayed in there," Smith said, "and I don't know how the hell he did it, to be honest."

Smith said Huntley even made a block in pass protection on the play after he injured his Achilles before finally running to the sideline after the first series was over.

The head coach said he caught up with Huntley on Monday morning, and said the same thing to the running back as he said to the media later in the day: "I don't think I've ever seen that."

To that, Huntley responded saying, "Well, I knew you wanted to go no-huddle early so I didn't want to come out."

AF_20221110_ATLatCAR_C1N07395
Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Huntley has been one of the Falcons most successful Cinderella stories of the 2022 season.

As a player fighting for a roster spot during training camp, Huntley was looking at a very crowded backfield around him. He had Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier and even Avery Williams ahead of him. Huntley originally signed to the Falcons practice squad, but was called up early in the season when Damien Williams and - later - Patterson went on injured reserve.

With this chance for significant playing time, together Allgeier and Huntley cemented the Falcons run game as one of the most productive in the league. It's a status that - despite Atlanta's overall record - has held. Huntley played a role in that.

Huntley finished the 2022 season having played in 12 games. He had 76 carries for 366 yards. That's good enough for a 4.8 yards per carry average.

"I feel awful for him," Smith said. "He's a great person, a guy we've had in our program, and I know he'll attack the rehab."

Monochrome Monday | Falcons at Saints

We take a monochrome look at the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 18, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt #20 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jovante Moffatt #20 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after making a tackle during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prepares to walk out onto the field before facing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith prepares to walk out onto the field before facing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 react after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 react after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon /Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out to warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 walks out to warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 leads the huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 leads the huddle before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walk out to the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 walk out to the coin toss before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 looks on during the National Anthem before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 after a play during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 prepares to throw the ball during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 boards the plane at Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, GA on December 17, 2022 on the way to play against the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a sack during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high five during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 and Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 high five during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 18, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

