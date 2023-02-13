NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs on top after Super Bowl, Eagles still fly after loss

The 2022 season is finally over. And what a finish we had. The Eagles and Chiefs were awesome in the Super Bowl, with the AFC reps eventually winning out in a finish I hope your kids were watching.

That brings us to the brink of 2023, where we'll have another go at the NFL title. These NFL power rankings will be a mix of evaluating what happened and the potential of what I think is yet to come. So let's get right to it, shall we? Our last NFL power rankings of the year:

(14-3)
1
4
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
We're lucky to be alive during the Pat Mahomes era.
(14-3)
2
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Somebody had to lose. Still played a great game, guys.
(12-4)
3
3
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Unoriginal thought: Jow Burrow could be the next Tom Brady.
(13-3)
4
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Damar Hamlin is the best.
(13-4)
5
5
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Trey Lance didn't become a bad QB because he got hurt. Don't forget that.
(10-7)
6
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Struggling under pressure is called Charger-ing.
(12-5)
7
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Is Dak the problem, or is it somebody higher up?
(9-8)
8
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence is apparently pretty good.
(9-7-1)
9
5
Giants_table
New York Giants
Brian Daboll was a well-deserved coach of the year.
(9-8)
10
3
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Remember when you were ready to total Jared Goff's career?
(10-7)
11
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Pay the man.
(9-8)
12
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Take care of Tua.
(13-4)
13
6
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Results in one-score games don't translate. Minnesota will have to prove itself again.
(9-8)
14
2
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin and Kenny Pickett. Good pairing.
(8-9)
15
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
A-Rod coming back?? Jordan Love would like to know.
(9-8)
16
2
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Geno's back (we'd assume)...back again. Geno's back, tell a friend.
(8-9)
17
4
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Just tell us who's calling offensive plays this time around.
(8-8-1)
18
4
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Sam Howell is your QB1??
(7-10)
19
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Saints got worse when Ryan Nielsen left.


(7-10)
20
7
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
All that cap space. Gotta spend (and draft) right.
(8-9)
21
4
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
How will they do post-Brady?
(7-10)
22
2
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Help Wanted: A functional QB. Then the Panthers could be good.
(7-10)
23
4
Jets_table
New York Jets
When you swing and miss at No. 2, it sets you back.
(7-10)
24
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
WARNING: Running backs get old fast. Even the greats.
(5-12)
25
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay might be the coaching version of Superman, but the cap might be his kryptonite.
(7-10)
26
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Still not sure if that Watson guy was worth the trouble.
(6-11)
27
3
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
I've never understood why a player would waive a no-trade clause to make his new team worse.
(3-14)
28
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Trade Justin Fields at your own peril.
(3-13-1)
29
2
Texans_table
Houston Texans
I covered the 49ers for a flash. DeMeco Ryans is a GREAT coach. Everyone else in that organization needs to let him be great.
(5-12)
30
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Can Sean let Russ cook a decent meal???
(4-12-1)
31
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Until you have a quarterback (and a coach), you have nothing.
(4-13)
32
2
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Where is Kliff Kingsbury again? Not with the Cardinals.
