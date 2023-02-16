Offseason Checklist, Pt. II: Prepping for NFL Combine, filling out the 2023 coaching staff, key dates to remember

Filling out the remainder of the coaching staff

The Falcons have their defensive coordinator, hiring former Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen last month. Nielsen has already held his introductory press conference, detailing not necessarily how he wants the defense to look but the toughness in which he wants them to play with. The Falcons have also hired Jerry Gray to act as the Falcons associate head coach/defense.

Outside of that, though, the staff still needs filling out.

Let's start with the defense: When Dean Pees retired and Nielsen was hired, the Falcons parted ways with outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino, defensive line coach Gary Emanuel and secondary coach Jon Hoke. All of those positions have yet to be officially replenished. The only holdover from Pees' staff within a position coach role is that of inside linebackers coach Frank Bush, who acted as defensive coordinator when the Falcons staff coached in the East-West Shrine Bowl a couple weeks ago. Outside of Bush, though, the Falcons still have some work ahead to build out its defensive staff.

On the other side of the ball, the Falcons don't have nearly as much work to do to fill out the staff. The only position even under discussion is that of quarterbacks coach. Charles London took a job with the Titans as the new passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Tennessee. His departure leaves the Falcons without a quarterbacks coach, though that may not be a big deal for the Falcons. Their offensive staff is already loaded with individuals who can take on the responsibility of developing a quarterback (whoever that quarterback may be). With Arthur Smith calling plays for the offense and the Falcons having two former quarterbacks already on staff (Dave Ragone as the offensive coordinator and T.J. Yates as the wide receiver coach), it's not out of the question that the Falcons wouldn't even mind not backfilling the position. Either that, or moving Yates to quarterbacks coach and backfilling the wide receiver coaching position instead. Both ideas could be options for the Falcons.

Either way, there are not as many moving pieces to keep track of offensively as there will be defensively in the coming weeks. Keep the eyes peeled for coaching moves and decisions, though. As we've already seen two weeks into February, this month is one in which coaching staffs are finalized. Everyone wants all hands on deck when the NFL Combine gets here at the end of the month.