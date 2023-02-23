NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Daniel Jeremiah has Falcons drafting Iowa Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall

Date: Feb. 21

Feb. 21 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Analysis: I expect Van Ness to put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine. He'll start capturing a lot of attention after he tests in Indianapolis.

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Date: Feb. 21

Feb. 21 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: Murphy is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, turning 21 in January. He's got all the physical gifts required to be a dominant defensive player down the road for a Falcons team that had the second-fewest sacks (21) in the NFL last season.

Nate Davis, USA Today

Date: Feb. 20

Feb. 20 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Analysis: Should be a fascinating offseason in the ATL, where the Falcons are positioned to make a splash in free agency and should challenge for the NFC South title in 2023. Yet, even though QB Desmond Ridder is coming off his rookie season, Atlanta – owner Arthur Blank had his team in the running for Deshaun Watson last year – will have a prime opportunity to reinvest at the position with a talent like Richardson. At 6-4, 232 pounds with a huge arm and the ability to bowl over or outrun defenders, the skill set is tantalizing. He could also clearly benefit from a season (or more) to marinate under HC Arthur Smith and work on his accuracy while the less physically gifted Ridder's evaluation continues. But Smith's penchant for extracting the most from his players and the prospect of Richardson eventually joining an offense with several promising young players could make him hard to bypass.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date: Feb. 19

Feb. 19 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Date: Feb. 22

Feb. 22 Falcons pick: No. 25 overall

No. 25 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: The Falcons are overjoyed to land Murphy after the big trade back. With good coaching, Murphy can be an awesome three-down defensive end.

Kyle Dvorchak, NBC Sports

Date: Feb. 17

Feb. 17 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: The Falcons have had the league's saddest excuse for a pass-rush for multiple years. They are also in need of a quarterback. With the board shaking out this way, that will have to wait. Murphy has an elite combination of size and speed, giving the Falcons some much-needed juice in their front seven.

Dave Zangaro, NBC Sports

Date: Feb. 21

Feb. 21 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Analysis: The Falcons have a few different ways they could go here, starting with quarterback. But if they're out on the QBs, they have other options. They could go with an edge rusher but getting their pick of the offensive tackles in this class is appealing too. If the Falcons let right tackle Kaleb McGary walk, they have a chance to simply plug-and-play with Johnson, who played tackle and guard in college.

Date: Feb. 21

Feb. 21 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Analysis: The Dirty Birds will need to solidify the offensive line around a young and developing passer. I have the Falcons sticking with Desmond Ridder and aiming to boost his protection with Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. Johnson played both right guard and left tackle for the Buckeyes, proving to be an impact starter. He is a proficient run-blocker with solid range featured on pulls. In pass-protection, Johnson has the foot quickness to mirror and redirect in one-on-one scenarios. Johnson can grow into a pillar on the Falcons' O-Line.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Date: Feb. 16

Feb. 16 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: Atlanta is looking to upgrade its pass rush a year after taking Arnold Ebiketie in the second-round. Tyree Wilson has elite size and athleticism but the on-field production is still a work in progress.

Date: Feb. 20

Feb. 20 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State