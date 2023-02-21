Presented by

2023 NFL Mock Draft v 2.0: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis go in top 10; Falcons get Texas Tech pass rusher

Falcons score when edge rusher Tyree Wilson falls in their lap at No. 8 overall

Feb 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a first-round draft order. The Super Bowl and a Sean Payton trade set it, at least until moves rearrange it down the line.

What does that mean? It's the official start of mock draft SZN. (Did I use that right, Tori and/or Ashton? I've got no clue) But, much like the NFL, there's no real off-SZN. (See what I did there??) But having an official order makes things a bit more real/legit as we try (and fail) to guess what the league will actually do on draft night.

Let's take a look at my second attempt -- still no trades!! -- and who the Falcons land in this one. Here's a hint: You'll approve.

MockDraft 1920x1080
CHI
1
Bears.png
Jalen Carter
DT | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, OL

Analysis: Again, no trades. The Bears address their biggest need with possibly the best player available. Jalen Carter is a mauler on the defensive interior and could be trouble for a decade.

HOU
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Bryce Young
QB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL

Analysis: DeMeco Ryans is a smart guy. No way he lets a talent like Young pass the No. 2 spot.

ARI
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
Will Anderson
EDGE | Alabama

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

Analysis: The Cardinals need everything. They take the best player available to help an aging defense.

IND
4
Colts.png
C.J. Stroud
QB | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

Analysis: The Colts have employed past-their-prime veteran starting quarterbacks for too long. They go back to what worked with Manning and Luck and draft a quarterback super, duper high.

SEA
5
Seahawks.png
Myles Murphy
EDGE | Clemson

Via Denver

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB

Analysis: Not-so-bold prediction: Murphy is going to blow people's minds testing at the combine. Seattle's included. The 'Hawks go big on a talent with huge upside.

DET
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Devon Witherspoon
CB | Illinois

via L.A. Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB

Analysis: Daniel Jeremiah loves this guy. The NFLN analyst isn't often wrong about things like this and Lions need a CB. He's the best one on DJ's board. I'm taking him.

LV
7
Raiders.png
Peter Skoronski
OL | Northwestern

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge

Analysis: I think the Raiders address their quarterback vacancy in free agency -- Hi, Jimmy G!! -- and build up the team around him as best they can.

ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Tyree Wilson
EDGE | Texas Tech

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR

Analysis: This might be a dream scenario for the Falcons, who get a huge, agile pass rusher with the right demeanor and traits to be an excellent NFL player.

CAR
9
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Will Levis
QB | Kentucky

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, TE

Analysis: Frank Reich needs a passer. He lands one with plenty of tools, even if this might be a somewhat controversial pick considering a lack of success at the college level.

PHI
10
Eagles.png
Luke Van Ness
EDGE | Iowa

via Saints

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DB, DL

Analysis: Eagles love drafting defensive linemen high. Van Ness seems like their type of guy, someone who can help right away as they restock up front.

TEN
11
Titans.png
Paris Johnson
OT | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, TE

Analysis: Titans' once mighty offensive line is showing its age. Time to get some reinforcements.

HOU
12
Texans.png
Broderick Jones
OT | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL

Analysis: The Texans got their quarterback. Now they help protect him. Also, second Dawg off the board. There will be others.

NYJ
13
Jets.png
Brian Branch
S | Alabama


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, S, QB

Analysis: Made this somewhat unorthodox selection in Version 1.0 and I'm sticking with it. Jets need a tone setter in the back.

NE
14
Patriots.png
Jordan Addison
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, DB

Analysis: Either Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, that guy needs someone feared in the pattern.

GB
15
Packers.png
Michael Mayer
TE | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, TE, Edge

Analysis: The Packers have an improving young receiver corps. They add more firepower at the tight end spot. Will it be Rodgers or Love throwing to these guys? Time will tell on that front.

WAS
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Joey Porter Jr.
CB | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OL

Analysis: Yep, the Commanders are passing on a quarterback to take a tough, athletic cover man to help shore up the back end.

PIT
17
Steelers.png
Christian Gonzalez
CB | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, CB, DL

Analysis: Steelers brass are stunned to see Gonzalez still on the board. They land a top-tier talent in the middle of the round. Score for the Steel City.

DET
18
Lions.png
Bryan Bresee
DL | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB

Analysis: Lions grab a versatile pass rusher who can play inside and out.

TB
19
Buccaneers.png
Anthony Richardson
QB | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, OL

Analysis: Bucs take an intriguing quarterback, the fourth off the board, looking to move on after Tom Brady's retirement.

SEA
20
Seahawks.png
Quentin Johnston
WR | TCU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB

Analysis: After nabbing an edge rusher early, the Seahawks add some explosiveness to their passing game.

LAC
21
Chargers.png
Bijan Robinson
RB | Texas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OL, WR

Analysis: Herbert, Ekeler and Robinson? Good luck stopping that backfield.

BAL
22
Ravens.png
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, CB

Analysis: Ravens need another top target outside of Mark Andrews. They get one from the Buckeyes.

MIN
23
Vikings.png
Cam Smith
CB | South Carolina

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, WR

Analysis: Last season was proof the Vikings need a lot of help on the back end. Gotta stop folks from scoring.

JAX
24
Jaguars.png
Anton Harrison
OT | Oklahoma

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OT, CB

NOTE: Protect your prized asset. The Jags get Trevor Lawrence some more help up front.

NYG
25
Giants.png
Zay Flowers
WR | Boston College

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OL, DB

NOTE: Brian Daboll can do some fun things with top offensive talent. The Giants add some here.

DAL
26
Cowboys.png
Deonte Banks
CB | Maryland

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, WR, OL

NOTE: The Cowboys' front is set. Dallas adds some help on the back end, getting a cornerback with good size and top-tier traits.

BUF
27
Bills.png
Antonio Johnson
S | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, LB

NOTE: Johnson would be a great fit if Jordan Poyer leaves in free agency.

CIN
28
Bengals.png
Darnell Washington
TE | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, TE

NOTE: As if Joe Burrow didn't have enough weapons.

NO
29
Saints.png
Keion White
EDGE | Georgia Tech

via Broncos, through 49ers and Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DL, RB

NOTE: A big, nasty edge rusher who can play the run goes to the Saints. Near perfect fit.

PHI
30
Eagles.png
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, Edge, DL

NOTE: Two running backs in the first round?? The Eagles just might take the second one.

KC
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Nolan Smith
EDGE | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, DB

NOTE: Such an intriguing talent. Super Bowl champs will make the most of it.

16x9 v2
