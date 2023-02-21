2023 NFL Mock Draft v 2.0: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis go in top 10; Falcons get Texas Tech pass rusher

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a first-round draft order. The Super Bowl and a Sean Payton trade set it, at least until moves rearrange it down the line.
What does that mean? It's the official start of mock draft SZN. (Did I use that right, Tori and/or Ashton? I've got no clue) But, much like the NFL, there's no real off-SZN. (See what I did there??) But having an official order makes things a bit more real/legit as we try (and fail) to guess what the league will actually do on draft night.
Let's take a look at my second attempt -- still no trades!! -- and who the Falcons land in this one. Here's a hint: You'll approve.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, OL
Analysis: Again, no trades. The Bears address their biggest need with possibly the best player available. Jalen Carter is a mauler on the defensive interior and could be trouble for a decade.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Analysis: DeMeco Ryans is a smart guy. No way he lets a talent like Young pass the No. 2 spot.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
Analysis: The Cardinals need everything. They take the best player available to help an aging defense.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
Analysis: The Colts have employed past-their-prime veteran starting quarterbacks for too long. They go back to what worked with Manning and Luck and draft a quarterback super, duper high.
Via Denver
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
Analysis: Not-so-bold prediction: Murphy is going to blow people's minds testing at the combine. Seattle's included. The 'Hawks go big on a talent with huge upside.
via L.A. Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
Analysis: Daniel Jeremiah loves this guy. The NFLN analyst isn't often wrong about things like this and Lions need a CB. He's the best one on DJ's board. I'm taking him.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge
Analysis: I think the Raiders address their quarterback vacancy in free agency -- Hi, Jimmy G!! -- and build up the team around him as best they can.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
Analysis: This might be a dream scenario for the Falcons, who get a huge, agile pass rusher with the right demeanor and traits to be an excellent NFL player.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, TE
Analysis: Frank Reich needs a passer. He lands one with plenty of tools, even if this might be a somewhat controversial pick considering a lack of success at the college level.
via Saints
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DB, DL
Analysis: Eagles love drafting defensive linemen high. Van Ness seems like their type of guy, someone who can help right away as they restock up front.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, TE
Analysis: Titans' once mighty offensive line is showing its age. Time to get some reinforcements.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Analysis: The Texans got their quarterback. Now they help protect him. Also, second Dawg off the board. There will be others.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, S, QB
Analysis: Made this somewhat unorthodox selection in Version 1.0 and I'm sticking with it. Jets need a tone setter in the back.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, DB
Analysis: Either Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, that guy needs someone feared in the pattern.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, TE, Edge
Analysis: The Packers have an improving young receiver corps. They add more firepower at the tight end spot. Will it be Rodgers or Love throwing to these guys? Time will tell on that front.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OL
Analysis: Yep, the Commanders are passing on a quarterback to take a tough, athletic cover man to help shore up the back end.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, CB, DL
Analysis: Steelers brass are stunned to see Gonzalez still on the board. They land a top-tier talent in the middle of the round. Score for the Steel City.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
Analysis: Lions grab a versatile pass rusher who can play inside and out.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, OL
Analysis: Bucs take an intriguing quarterback, the fourth off the board, looking to move on after Tom Brady's retirement.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
Analysis: After nabbing an edge rusher early, the Seahawks add some explosiveness to their passing game.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OL, WR
Analysis: Herbert, Ekeler and Robinson? Good luck stopping that backfield.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, CB
Analysis: Ravens need another top target outside of Mark Andrews. They get one from the Buckeyes.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, WR
Analysis: Last season was proof the Vikings need a lot of help on the back end. Gotta stop folks from scoring.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OT, CB
NOTE: Protect your prized asset. The Jags get Trevor Lawrence some more help up front.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OL, DB
NOTE: Brian Daboll can do some fun things with top offensive talent. The Giants add some here.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, WR, OL
NOTE: The Cowboys' front is set. Dallas adds some help on the back end, getting a cornerback with good size and top-tier traits.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, LB
NOTE: Johnson would be a great fit if Jordan Poyer leaves in free agency.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, TE
NOTE: As if Joe Burrow didn't have enough weapons.
via Broncos, through 49ers and Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DL, RB
NOTE: A big, nasty edge rusher who can play the run goes to the Saints. Near perfect fit.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, Edge, DL
NOTE: Two running backs in the first round?? The Eagles just might take the second one.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, DB
NOTE: Such an intriguing talent. Super Bowl champs will make the most of it.