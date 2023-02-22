Question of the Week: What is the Falcons most pressing offensive need in 2023? 

After the Falcons hired new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, Scott, Tori and Ashton discussed what they believed to be the Falcons most pressing defensive need.

They talked about pass rush and secondary depth then. Now, two weeks later, they're switching gears to answer the same question for the offense: What is this unit's most pressing need in 2023?

Tori: The good thing about being the one to put Question of the Week together is that I get to answer first. Therefore, I'm taking the quarterback off the board (insert evil laugh here).

The Falcons most pressing offensive needs hinges on the decision they make at quarterback. It's a decision that affects where this position goes in 2023 and beyond.

Right now, Desmond Ridder has not been named QB1 for the upcoming season. That doesn't mean he won't be when said season's start can be seen upon the horizon. However, the Falcons are going to do their due diligence in filling out the quarterback room how they see fit to do so. And that could mean a number of things. It could mean signing a veteran quarterback. It could mean drafting a young one. No matter how you look at it, though, a priority (a need, if you will) is filling out the quarterback room around Ridder and deciding once you do who gets the nod.

How that ultimately looks is anyone's guess at this point. We have free agency, trades and a draft to sit through before (I believe) we'll have a clearer picture of which way the Falcons are leaning in regards to their quarterback decision.

Personally, I think the Falcons have something intriguing in Ridder. I'd like to see what he can do as the starter from Day 1 of the regular season, at least. We saw him make obvious improvements from his first start in 2022 to his fourth, and that was after not playing in a true live game setting for months on end. It was after running the scout team for the majority of the 2022 season. Let's see what he can do under different circumstances.

I'd also like to see how Kyle Pitts' role changes with Ridder at the helm. Drake London's production increased with Ridder as the quarterback, could the same happen for Pitts when he returns to full strength? I'd personally like to know the answer to that question.