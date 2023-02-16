NFL Mock Draft Roundup: CBS Sports analyst has Falcons drafting Penn State cornerback at No. 8 overall

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are linked to, at No. 8 overall and beyond, in mock drafts from respected analysts in this Mock Draft Roundup series, which will run through the 2023 NFL Draft.
The draft order is now locked with the conclusion of the 2022 season which means all the attention shifts towards the NFL Draft Combine and 2023 NFL Draft. Edge rushers Tyree Wilson and Myles Murphy have been two names frequently linked to the Falcons in most mock drafts. Though, now we're seeing Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.'s names show more often.
Here's who analysts have the Falcons drafting at No. 8 overall in the most recent mock drafts:
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
- Date: Feb. 14
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Analysis: Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs.
Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports
- Date: Feb. 13
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Analysis: The Falcons were dead last in the NFL in pressure rate, and absolutely must get help defensively in the front seven. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge rusher has a great deal of upside.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com
- Date: Feb. 13
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
Analysis: The Falcons could use another receiver to pair with 2022 first-rounder Drake London. Their lack of pass rush (finished 31st in sacks), however, means they grab Murphy, who is just the type of strong, long edge defender that new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen coached during his time with the Saints.
Michael Renner, PFF
- Date: Feb. 13
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Analysis: You might be asking yourself, "Isn't this high for a prospect who projects to guard?" To that, I'd say: "not with what Arthur Smith wants to do offensively." They were the run-heaviest team in the NFL last season and rely on their offensive linemen to be athletes who can play in space. Skoronski is precisely that, the type of player who can pair with Chris Lindstrom to boost the Falcons' rushing attack to a scary level.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
- Date: Feb. 12
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State
Analysis: The Falcons should think defense here, too, but they also might be hard-pressed to re-sign right tackle Kaleb McGary after his terrific breakout 2022 season. Should they let McGary walk for a bigger contract elsewhere, Johnson would be a plug-and-play replacement with his nimble pass protection and run blocking upside.
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
- Date: Feb. 10
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Analysis: Wilson was a monster for the Texas Tech defense the last two seasons and could prove to be an excellent pass-rusher in the NFL. He certainly has the size and motor to do it, but how he performs in workouts and at the combine could make or break him. There are concerns about his speed and whether or not he'll be quick enough to beat NFL tackles consistently.
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
- Date: Feb. 10
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Analysis: My models seem higher on Stroud than other people's (at least so far). It's possible after the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that he becomes my top-rated QB in the class, especially after I get the chance to watch more film with some of my evaluators who can help explain some lingering questions I have about the former Buckeye. Why do my models love him so much? Strength at the point of release (stable base even under pressure) combined with accuracy and decision-making. In a system like Arthur Smith's, where the run concepts lead the way, Stroud's value is amplified. It could be tough to pass on him, even with owner Arthur Blank recently expressing confidence in 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
- Date: Feb. 9
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
Analysis: Myles Murphy is a blue-chip talent, so Atlanta should be excited to add him at this stage. The Falcons' defensive front has some serious skill with Arnold Ebiketie, Grady Jarrett and Murphy.
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
- Date: Feb. 14
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Analysis: Yes, the Falcons used a third-round pick on Desmond Ridder in 2022. But are they ready to hitch their wagon to him long-term? In this scenario they jump at the opportunity to pick Stroud.
Todd McShay, ESPN
- Date: Feb. 15
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Analysis: Atlanta has Kaleb McGary and Chuma Edoga headed to free agency, meaning the offensive tackle depth chart is barren. And for a team that relies so heavily on the run, the line has to be a focus. Questions about Skoronski's length should get answers at the combine in a few weeks, but man, this guy's quickness, balance and awareness are outstanding. He takes great angles as a run-blocker, which should open things up for Tyler Allgeier and whoever else is taking handoffs next season.
Quarterback is worth a look, too, but with Desmond Ridder in the fold, I'm not sure the Falcons take the plunge on Florida's Anthony Richardson here with the top three signal-callers off the board. If Atlanta doesn't stick with Ridder, it probably wouldn't turn to another developmental QB like Richardson.
