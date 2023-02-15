Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, free agency, 2023 NFL Draft, and Blake Corum

Now that the 2022 NFL season is in the rearview, the NFL Combine, free agency, and the draft is coming up fast. I just know Falcons fans have been anticipating this time of year all season long. I've seen the comments on Twitter. We are officially here, y'all.

In this Wednesday edition of Bair Mail, I'll be taking over my first mailbag (Ashton Edmunds). Shouts to Scott for the lob.

Okay, cool. Now, let's get to your questions.

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hi, Ashton, welcome. Watching the Super Bowl, I was amazed at how often (and how effective) Hurts ran the ball. Do you think Ridder could be used in the same way? Do you think Arthur would even try running him that much? Thanks.

Edmunds: Will, I appreciate the welcome and your question. Jalen Hurts definitely put on a masterclass in the Super Bowl, which is something he's been doing all season. The man is the truth and the wild part about it is he's on 24 years old. That's crazy right?

Okay, now on to your question. I do think Desmond Ridder can be used in the same way. He's shown that he's a mobile quarterback who can extend plays with his legs. When you look back at Ridder's collegiate career at Cincinnati, he finished with 2,179 rushing yards. Through four games with the Falcons, he contributed 64 rushing yards to Atlanta's dominant rushing attack. Will he be like Hurts? I'm not going to say all of that, but I do think he can emerge into a solid dual-threat quarterback with time and development.