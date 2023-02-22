Bair Mail: On Paris Johnson Jr., helping Drake London, and re-signing Falcons free agents

Terrell Hardy from Atlanta, Ga.

Outside of Drake London, pretty much every other receiver will hit the market this offseason. I thought we had a solid group in 2022 with London, Zaccheaus, Byrd and Hodge but I know not everyone will return. Who do you see returning in 2023 and which receivers in FA do you think would be a good fit for the Falcons to help London?

Edmunds: I agree. I thought the wide receivers unit was a solid corps, but I will say that more production was needed throughout the season. The Falcons had the second-lowest amount of receiving yards (2,927) in 2022 and no player eclipsed over 1,000 yards. And, if we're being honest, this unit lacked playmakers. Drake London was the only serious threat.