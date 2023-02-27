Falcons announce changes to coaching staff

Perry joined the Falcons coaching staff in 2021, spending his first two seasons as the team's assistant defensive backs coach. Perry played five seasons as a safety at the University of Alabama from 2010-2015. Following his playing career, he was hired to Nick Saban's coaching staff serving as a graduate assistant and defensive analyst from 2017-2020.

Goethie joined the Falcons coaching staff in 2021, spending his first two seasons as a defensive assistant. Prior to joining Atlanta's staff, Goethie spent 12 years coaching at the collegiate level. Goethie started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Mississippi from 2009-2010, and later had stints with North Greenville University (2011), Delta State University (2012-2015), Louisiana Tech University (2016-2017), and Duke University (2018-2020).

Prior to joining the Falcons, Huxtable coached at the collegiate level for 40 years, most recently serving as an analyst at the University of Alabama. Huxtable has ties with other Falcons coaches, having served on the North Carolina Tar Heels coaching staff when Arthur Smith played offensive lineman there. Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and Huxtable also have familiarity after serving on the same coaching staff together at North Carolina State University from 2013-2016.