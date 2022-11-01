Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville Jaguars

The Falcons have traded Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced on Tuesday. This big move, coming just before the NFL trade deadline, includes a complicated compensation package that we'll just term as conditional draft capital.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has details here:
Ridley was the Falcons first round pick in 2018, quickly emerged as a top-shelf receiver. He recorded 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns representing Atlanta. He hasn't played for the Falcons since 2021, when he stepped away to deal with his mental health.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Inside Tori's Notebook: Drake London's subtle impact, Cornell Armstrong targets and more from big win
- Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Rashaan Evans and Terry Fontenot's approach to NFL trade deadline
- Younghoe Koo's value analyzed after game-winning field goal
- Bair: Falcons sit atop NFC South, what it'll take to remain there
Ridley was later suspended on March 7 for violating the NFL's gambling policy, with the possibility of reinstatement to the league on Feb. 15, 2023. He has to apply for reinstatement before becoming eligible to play in the NFL.
General manager Terry Fontenot issued the following statement about Ridley and Tuesday's trade.
"As our team continues its growth, we continue our daily focus on improving our roster and believe this move is the best decision to make at this time. We appreciate Calvin's contributions to the organization and wish him well on his next steps."
We take a monochrome look at the win over the Carolina Panthers during Week 8.
Swaggin' Since 1966
Takin' it back to 1966! Shop the Red Helmet Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.