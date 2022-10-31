Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Rashaan Evans, Terry Fontenot approach to NFL trade deadline

That was one crazy game. So much to digest, so much to process from Sunday's 37-34 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers.

There's also a lot to ponder in terms of how the Falcons improve to stay on top in the NFC South. We've got the NFL trade deadline coming up, so we'll address that and a candidate to re-sign for next year, plus an evaluation of Marcus Mariota's Sunday performance and the value of his leadership style in this Falcons locker room.

We'll get to all that and more in this Monday mailbag:

Camereon Williams from Lithonia, Ga.

Hey Bair! First game I thought Mariota LED THE TEAM with his arm. He started off slow but played a great overall game, even with the two interceptions. If he can build on this birthday performance, where do you see this team moving forward as far as playoffs?

Bair: Marcus Mariota had a solid game despite the interceptions. We'd probably feel different had the Panthers won in overtime following his pick to open the extra period, but the Falcons overcame it.

I have been pretty consistent in evaluating Mariota, by both praising his athleticism and playmaking ability while knocking him for critical mistakes. When he doesn't make those, the Falcons are pretty good. When he does give the ball away, the Falcons get in some trouble.

He made some huge plays on Sunday, including the three touchdown passes and big runs, including the 30 yarder in overtime that set up Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal.

As important as Mariota's performance is his leadership. Jake Matthews said Sunday night that Mariota's someone you want to play hard for, a compliment of the highest order that provides a window into how the locker room feels about him. Mariota's their guy.