Report: Falcons trade Deion Jones to Cleveland

After an entire offseason and preseason of speculation, the Falcons have made a deal with the Browns. 

Oct 09, 2022 at 09:49 PM
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons have traded Deion Jones to Cleveland, per a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The veteran inside linebacker has been on injured reserve since the start of the 2022 season after undergoing a shoulder procedure this offseason.

According to Rapoport's reporting, the Falcons have traded Jones away in exchange for late-round draft compensation. Albert Breer reported the specifics: the Browns get Jones and a 2024 7th round draft pick, while the Falcons get a 2024 6th round pick.

As for the Browns, they will take on Jones' current salary, which following a restructure, totals out to $1.39 million.

After the Falcons trade Matt Ryan to the Colts and extended both Jake Matthews and Grady Jarrett this offseason, Jones had the largest and most expensive contract on the current Falcons roster, having signed a four-year, $57 million contract in 2019.

Tom Pelissero reported that the Falcons will carry a $12.14 million dead cap hit in 2023 for Jones.

The Falcons have been shopping Jones around for a while, according to reports from Rapoport and others since the 2022 offseason began.

Atlanta currently carries the highest dead cap hit in the league, with significant carry-over from moving Ryan and Julio Jones.

