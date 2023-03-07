Falcons re-sign edge rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year deal

In Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, Carter scored his first career touchdown off of a blocked punt. He got a second one later in the year off a pick six against Carolina. The veteran was a solid addition to the defensive front in 2022, adding depth and leadership to a young group of edge rushers. While the Falcons brought Carter back and still have 2022 draft picks Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone under contract, it's still probable the Falcons add to their edge rushers in free agency, the NFL draft or both.