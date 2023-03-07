Falcons re-sign edge rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are bringing veteran leadership back to the defensive front by re-signing edge rusher Lorenzo Carter to a two-year deal, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Carter started all 17 games games last season. He finished the year notching a single-season-career-high 58 total tackles, 12 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one interception returned for a touchdown.
In Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, Carter scored his first career touchdown off of a blocked punt. He got a second one later in the year off a pick six against Carolina. The veteran was a solid addition to the defensive front in 2022, adding depth and leadership to a young group of edge rushers. While the Falcons brought Carter back and still have 2022 draft picks Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone under contract, it's still probable the Falcons add to their edge rushers in free agency, the NFL draft or both.
Prior to signing with the Falcons in 2022, Carter played four seasons with the New York Giants. On Tuesday, he officially signed his return engagement with the Falcons.