Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Iowa State's Will McDonald IV, and trading back in the NFL Draft 

Josh Stingley from Frankfort, KY.

I've been keeping up with Desmond Ridder for a while. Mainly during his Cincinnati days. I think he did pretty well over his first four starts. I'm curious to know do you think he's the long-term solution for the Falcons quarterback position? or do you think they should sign a veteran quarterback to come in and start?

Edmunds: Thanks for the question, Josh. I agree that Desmond Ridder fared well throughout his first four starts. I think it's hard to say whether he's the Falcons' long-term solution at the quarterback position right now. I'm interested to see him play a full season at the helm. If he is ultimately named the starter for the 2023 season, I do believe he's certainly capable of emerging as a really good quarterback in this league. I mean, for him to not have a single turnover in any of his four starts is impressive. And watching how he responded to his first two losses, by winning the last two games of the season told me a lot about the kind of leader he is. So, in essence, there's a lot to like about Ridder.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot was asked about Ridder on Tuesday at the combine. Here's his response:

"We've been really clear with how we feel about Desmond Ridder and what he's done to this point in his career," Fontenot said. "His makeup, and just the way he's handled every role that he's been in and what he did over the last four games of the season. He dealt with adversity. He got off the mat. He kept fighting. Desmond has done some good things and we know he's going to continue to improve this offseason."