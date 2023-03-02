NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Mel Kiper Jr. has Falcons taking Iowa State Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall 

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Date: Feb. 28

Feb. 28 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Analysis: Falcons fans should be familiar with their pass-rushing woes from 2022 -- just 21 sacks, second worst in the league -- but they might not know much about McDonald. That should change, because McDonald dominated at the Senior Bowl and has moved into top-10 consideration. McDonald, who had 34 sacks in college, including two seasons with more than 10, is a speed rusher who flies around the edge to take down quarterbacks. At 241 pounds, he's not going to be a fit for every defense, but smart coordinators will stand him up and let him use his speed.

McDonald had a down 2022 season with just five sacks, but the talent is there. He was unblockable at the Senior Bowl. First-year Atlanta defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen should covet an edge rusher here to get his unit back on track. The Falcons are another team that could be in the market for a quarterback, but like Las Vegas, they need a passer who can play early. I don't have one left on the board in this scenario.

No. 8 overall Selection: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Analysis: The Dirty Birds elect to fortify an offensive line that, as things stand right now, will need to protect a young passer growing into the position.

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: Some teams will have Murphy in their top five after the combine's over and, physically, it might be warranted. He's expected to flirt with a 4.5 in the 40. His tape can be frustrating, but he's still very disruptive.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: The Falcons' defense could use upgrades at every level, but there are only so many opportunities to bring aboard top-tier athletes at edge rusher. That dynamic might point them toward Murphy, who should be a high-level run stuffer from Day 1 as he works on developing a more comprehensive plan as a pass rusher.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Analysis: Joey Porter Jr. becomes the first CB off the board. "He's big, he's strong, he's physical. He's probably going to run really well next week at the combine. You pair him opposite A.J. Terrell, and that solves another issue on the backend where there are plenty of issues on that defense."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

No. 8 overall Selection: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Analysis: The Falcons should think defense here, too, but they also might be hard-pressed to re-sign right tackle Kaleb McGary after his terrific breakout 2022 season. Should they let McGary walk for a bigger contract elsewhere, Johnson would be a plug-and-play replacement with his nimble pass protection and run blocking upside.

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: The Falcons have to address their lack of pass rush this offseason. They brought in Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone last year but need to add a bigger body to their edge defender group. And such players don't get much bigger than the 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wilson.

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Analysis: Wilson is another player whose stock could shift based on how he performs in workouts. Based on what's on tape, this is a player with a high motor that's still got room to grow as far as his pass-rushing technique. If he runs well, I've talked to some people who think he could end up the first pass-rusher taken. Even ahead of Will Anderson.

Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Analysis: Grady Jarrett deserves better. He needs a running mate to ease some of the heavy lifting as he hits the back nine of his career. Myles Murphy might not project to be a leadoff pass rusher, but the Falcons can't be picky. He's still a high upside talent at a major position of need.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

No. 8 overall Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech