Bair Mail: On cornerback Devon Witherspoon, signing a defensive lineman in free agency, and Carson Wentz  

Is it Wednesday already? I feel like this week is flying by. Ha. Scott and Tori are at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis holding it down, so be sure to follow all of their coverage throughout week.

RELATED CONTENT:

In this Wednesday edition of Bair Mail, we hit on a couple different topics so let's get right into your questions.

Jim McIntosh from Park City, UT.

Do you think we might have a New Orleans Saints defensive lineman free agent coming to Atlanta? The Falcons need help on the defensive line both at DT and EDGE and by picking up two defensive lineman in free agency that would allow us to take the best available player at No. 8. And that might include either an offensive lineman or a premier cornerback (Devin Witherspoon would be my choice ). . Outside of the two New Orleans D lineman Arden Key might be a good fit? Do you think Daron Payne will be too expensive??

Edmunds: All the way from Utah! Thanks for the question, Jim. I think it's very possible to acquire a player like David Onyemata through free agency, especially with him having ties with Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. And yes, I agree. The defensive front is the Falcons' top priority this offseason.

If the Falcons do sign an edge rusher and defensive lineman through free agency, I think they'll draft a cornerback. Mainly, to add depth and flesh out the entire defense. The offensive line isn't Atlanta's most pressing need. To your question about Daron Payne, I don't think he will be expensive considering the amount of cap space Atlanta has. With the Falcons parting ways with quarterback Marcus Mariota, that saved $12 million in cap space.