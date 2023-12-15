Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Arthur Smith and the wins required to win NFC South

We discuss the Falcons run game, play calling and avoiding mistakes in this Friday mailbag

Dec 15, 2023 at 07:00 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Welcome, Falcons fans, to the final stretch run. We're in it now, with four games remaining in this season. We should consider most of them must-win.

It'll take a run to claim the NFC South – you'll have to read on to see how many victories are required – and quality play must accompany a strong finish.

Let's waste no time getting topics you want addressed in this Friday edition of Bair Mail:

bair-mail-12-15

Related Links

Barry Wynn from Rex, Ga.

Now Scott will we get any enlightenment from the coach if he will finally realize that Bijan Robinson left and right sprinkled in with some throws to him out of the backfield?

Bair: Bijan Robinson's usage has been a hot topic most of the season, hasn't it, Barry? Head coach Arthur Smith has been deliberate about how much he has used the No. 8 overall pick, especially in an NFL rookie year where he'll likely take more carries than at any point in his athletic life.

He had 269 total offensive touches over 12 games of his junior year at the University of Texas. He has 209 through 12 games – we're not counting Week 5, when he had one touch due to illness – with the Falcons and four more left on the docket.

The Falcons also have Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson to give carries too, and, ironically, I've answered questions about why those guys don't get more touches, also. That shows that Smith is basically in a no-win situation in this regard, even though the run game has been steadily productive excluding the Tampa Bay game in Week 14, when four of the starters up front missed at least some time, for the sixth-ranked rushing attack.

All that said, it's time to let Robinson loose. The rookie is ready for it, and Smith has shown a willingness to let him touch the ball 20-plus times in a game. He's an explosive playmaker and can be a game changer. So can Allgeier and Patterson. It's about finding the right time to use all that talent.

Jeff C from Greensboro, N.C.

Scott, the offense has been bogged down due to turnovers for sure, but much more frequently, then simply fail to move the ball and have to punt after no, or almost no yards. All the talk is about Ridder which I agree with but what about the play calling? Arthur is supposed to be a great offensive mind, but I have a hard time seeing it when this offense is subpar every week. What do you think?

Bair: I'm answering this one because I got tons of questions on this topic. There is a discrepancy between the Falcons total yardage (ranked No. 15) and scoring offense (ranked No. 24), which isn't a great thing. Whether it's play design or talent allocation or being just a bit out of sync, the Falcons must do better in the red area and consistently gaining yards. There have been third-quarter lulls, and some scoring issues at the end of halves.

And then there are the critical mistakes that have plagued the Falcons so often this season, even when they pile up yardage. That's probably the biggest issue to this point. They don't even have to eliminate turnovers or blunders. They need to minimize them and make sure they don't have turnovers in either red zone. If that happens, the Falcons will be much tougher to beat.

I'm sure there are calls head coach/offensive play caller Arthur Smith would like to have back – I'm sure there are a few you don't agree with – and I'm sure there have been moments where the play calls have impacted games. Smith is a creative offensive mind and someone who has buy-in from the locker room.

All that said, I don't think a new play caller makes everything bright. It's a combination of a lot of things but, bottom line, the Falcons must be in greater sync.

Ed Helinski from Auburn, N.Y.

Please gaze into your crystal ball or check with psychic medium to see how the rest of the Falcons season will shake out. Could a 9-8 or 8-9 record win the division?

Bair: I've been saying for weeks that a 9-8 record will get it done in the NFC South, especially for the Falcons. That's because they've got so many division games left that a 3-1 record should lock it down. That would include at least one more NFC South win, maybe two. That should help the tiebreaker and the NFC record.

Tampa Bay's in the catbird seat, and have three more division games left. If both teams go 9-8, odds are great the Bucs advance. Everything's wide open down the stretch, though 3-1 is almost a must. I don't forsee all three teams ending up at 8-9, or one team at that mark and others below it.

It'll take a surge down the stretch, and the Falcons know it. They need consistency and quality play over this stretch to win the division.

Week 15 Practice | 12.14.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 28

XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 28

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 28

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view as a ball is sprayed with water during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 28

Detail view as a ball is sprayed with water during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 28

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 28

XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 28

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 28

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 28

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Frank Ginda #42 and inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 28

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 28

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #83 drinks from a Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 and tight end John FitzPatrick #87 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 28

Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 28

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 28

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Arnold Tarpley #38 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 28

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 and wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 28

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 drinks a Fast Twitch by Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 28

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 drinks a Fast Twitch by Gatorade during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 28

XXXXX during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, December 14, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
16x9
VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

How Drake London has established trust, commanded respect in his second NFL season

The USC product is finding his voice as a leader, footing as a productive NFL receiver.
news

Falcons injury report: Updating the statuses of David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and more as Carolina practice week continues

David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and Kentavius Street missed practice Thursday.
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 15 game
news

What it was like rewatching the 1998 NFC Championship with Jamal Anderson, Ray Buchanan 

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Falcons run to the Super Bowl in 1998-99, Tori McElhaney goes back in time with former players to revisit the game that changed everything. 
news

Falcons injury report: Five players held out of practice as Carolina prep week begins

Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary and Calais Campbell were absent from Wednesday's practice 
news

'It will be a crazy finish': Falcons preparing for Panthers, crucial 4-game stretch ahead

The Falcons are in a three-way tie atop the NFC South standings with four games left in the season.
news

Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund awards $50,000 to Georgia High School Association

 Funding will cover registration fees to increase the number of youth sports officials  
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Desmond Ridder, Falcons critical mistakes, plus that 4th-and-1 play against Tampa Bay

Your questions get answers in this Wednesday mailbag.
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 15 of the 2023 regular season

This week's chart remains the same ahead a crucial divisional game against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: 49ers, Ravens, Cowboys in top 3, NFC South tightly packed after Falcons loss to Bucs

Chiefs, Lions tumble a bit after upset losses; Joe Flacco and Jake Browning keep Browns, Bengals afloat. 
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Coming to terms with what I thought the Falcons would be vs. what they are

The Falcons had the potential to be a team with double-digit wins this season. Instead, they'll have to win-out the rest of the way to get there. That's not impossible but it is improbable. 

Top News

Bair Mail: On Bijan Robinson, Arthur Smith and the wins required to win NFC South

How Drake London has established trust, commanded respect in his second NFL season

Falcons injury report: Updating the statuses of David Onyemata, Kaleb McGary and more as Carolina practice week continues

How to watch Falcons game vs. Panthers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Advertising