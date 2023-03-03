C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson talk Falcons, formal interviews at 2023 NFL Combine

The Falcons released Marcus Mariota from the team on Tuesday morning, right before Fontenot took to the podiums at the combine for his own media availability. The Falcons general manager was - of course - asked about the quarterback position in Atlanta. Desmond Ridder started the final four games of the 2022 season for the Falcons and with Mariota's departure, were the Falcons willing to say they were going to ride with Ridder as the starter in 2023? In February? At the NFL Combine?

No, they were not.

"We're never going to put ourselves in a corner," Fontenot said on Tuesday. "We're always going to leave every door open. Again, draft, free agency, whether it's the eighth pick or whether it's at some other point in the draft, we could definitely bring in a quarterback. We don't want to box ourselves in and say something we're not going to do."

So, as the week continued, they did exactly that, interviewing the likes of the quarterbacks who made the trip to Indianapolis. That included Stroud, as well as Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who threw a little bit of sly shade at a certain former Florida teammate.

"They asked me how fast I was going to run in the 40. They asked me if I was faster than Kyle (Pitts)," Richardson said. "I've got to brag on myself a little bit. I definitely told them I am faster."

Richardson said the interview went well, but added his apologies to Pitts if he sees he said this.

The Falcons will be adding to the quarterback position in 2023. They have to. But how they choose to do so will tell us a lot about 1) what they think of Ridder and 2) where the position could be going in the post-Matt Ryan era in Atlanta.