Falcons Free Agency Primer: Inside the process of negotiating deals, signing free agents

Editor's note: This is the final installment of a three-part series focusing on how the Falcons proceed through free agency. Falcons executives detail how deals are made and how the team must read, react and pivot during an action-packed free-agent signing period.

The Falcons are taking a similar approach to this free agency signing period as they have in years past. They're doing homework and tons of it. They're methodically planning for every possible outcome once the new league year opens Wednesday afternoon and free agents start signing on the dotted line, virtual or otherwise. Months of prep has gone into what will happen from the Ides of March on, to be ready for the expected and the out of the blue.

There is one major difference, however, between this year and the previous two in the Terry Fontenot/Arthur Smith era. As VP of player personnel Kyle Smith put it, the Falcons can engage at a different "value line."

That's due to the disciplined work done the previous two years getting right with the salary cap. The Falcons have the NFL's second-highest amount of salary cap space heading into the 2023 league year.

Now it's time to spend some of it. How exactly does that happen? How does a team and a player reach a pact? How does free agency's chaotic first wave influence proceedings?

We'll take a look at all that in the final installment of our Falcons free-agency primer, as we enter an important signing period for the franchise.

"Those first couple of days of free agency -- when it opens, it's fast and furious," Kyle Smith said. "We're prepared for those days, and then there's kind of lull there and it drops, and you feel where the market goes. Those first couple of days are [hectic] and so is the lead-up to those days.

"We work hard leading up to it so that, when the gun goes off, we're ready to run."

That doesn't mean the Falcons will run through the streets throwing money at anyone looking for employment in free agency's first wave.

General manager Terry Fontenot has already told you that. Listen to each press availability he has held since the offseason began.

Two terms keep showing up over and again.

Discipline. Parameters.