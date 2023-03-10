Falcons full 2023 NFL Draft order revealed

We've known for some time that the Falcons will select No. 8 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft. We've understood where their second-round picks would lie. But the entire draft order wasn't known until recently when compensatory picks were handed out.
That has now happened. As you can see from the list below, the Falcons have nine selections overall, including the first of two coming to them from the Calvin Ridley trade made just before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
We also now know that the Falcons didn't lost a conditional seventh-round pick (No. 225 overall) from the Rashad Fenton trade, either. Also, as a note, Atlanta has the No. 110 overall selection gave up their 2023 sixth-round pick as part of the Julio Jones trade. Their original fifth-round pick (No. 144) was given up for receiver Bryan Edwards, though they got a seventh-rounder back.
Let's take a look at the draft capital Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith and the Falcons have at their disposal heading into a crucial 2023 NFL Draft.
First round: No. 8 overall
Second round: No. 44
Third round: No. 75
Fourth round: No. 110 (from Tennessee)*; No. 113
Fifth round: No. 159 (from Jacksonville)**
Seventh round: No. 224 (from Las Vegas); No. 225; No. 245 (from Buffalo)*
*Acquired as part of Julio Jones trade
** Acquired as part of Calvin Ridley trade
*** Acquired as part of Bryan Edwards trade
**** Acquired as part of Dean Marlowe trade
