NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Todd McShay has Falcons drafting Georgia Edge Rusher at No. 8 overall 

The NFL combine is officially in the books and the draft is less than two months away. Most analysts still have the Falcons taking an edge rusher at No. 8 overall post-combine, but in comparison to last week, you'll see a projected first-round quarterback linked to Atlanta in today's NFL Mock Draft Roundup.
Here's who analysts have the Falcons drafting at No. 8 overall:
Todd McShay, ESPN
- Date: March 7
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
Analysis: Here's my biggest riser of the combine. I had Smith up at No. 5 in my preseason rankings, but I dropped him quite a bit after a torn pectoral muscle limited him to eight games and three sacks in 2022. He's back up to No. 10 overall, though. At 238 pounds, he busted out a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 41.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-8 in the broad. That's ridiculous. I love Smith's closing burst to the QB and the way he can create havoc in the backfield as a run defender. If he works on his pass-rush moves and the way he formulates a plan on every snap, he could be a problem off the edge for opposing offensive coordinators.
After 21 sacks, the Falcons need all the pass-rush help they can get. Lorenzo Carter -- who joined Grady Jarrett as the only Atlanta players with at least three sacks last season -- was just re-signed, but this team needs more players who can get pressure off the edge.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
- Date: March 7
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
Analysis: As mentioned at the top of this file, I originally had Atlanta trading this pick to Baltimore in exchange for Lamar Jackson, with the Ravens subsequently selecting Kentucky QB Will Levis. But later on Tuesday, after Baltimore placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported that Atlanta does not plan to pursue the former league MVP. So, in the wake of my colleague's reporting, I have the Falcons keeping the pick and nabbing a big, versatile edge defender who plays consistent football.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
- Date: March 7
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Analysis: Unless general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith are absolutely blown away by a quarterback in this class, the Falcons are more than comfortable with the idea of Desmond Ridder as their starter in 2023.
The defensive line will be a priority for Atlanta this offseason, and Wilson has a disruptive package of length, power and quickness.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
- Date: March 6
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Analysis: It's getting hard to keep Wilson, with his massive frame and wingspan that were confirmed at the Combine, out of the top 10. He uses his athleticism efficiently to produce as a intimidating sack artist. The Falcons could think about other defensive positions and offensive line, but Wilson now hits their sweet spot of need and rising stock.
Nate Davis, USA Today
- Date: March 6
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
Analysis: The self-styled "Cam Jackson" indeed blew up the combine as a bit of a Cam Newton-Lamar Jackson hybrid. At 6-4, 244 pounds, Richardson blazed a 4.43 40 and hit combine quarterback records with a vertical jump of 40½ inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 9 inches. So though he's lacking in experience (13 starts for the Gators), Richardson's physical tools – to include a bazooka of an arm that was also on full display Saturday – are very likely to land him in the top half of Round 1 ... at the very least. And even though QB Desmond Ridder is coming off his rookie season, Atlanta – owner Arthur Blank had his team in the running for Deshaun Watson last year – will have a prime opportunity to reinvest at the position. Richardson could clearly benefit from a season (or more) to marinate under HC Arthur Smith and work on his accuracy while the less physically gifted Ridder's evaluation continues. But Smith's penchant for extracting the most from his players and the prospect of Richardson eventually joining an offense with several promising youngsters could make him hard to bypass – and perhaps galvanize a city nearly two decades removed from the Michael Vick Experience.
Mike Sando, The Athletic
- Date: March 6
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
Analysis: Atlanta holds a top-10 pick for the third consecutive draft. Will it mark the third consecutive time the Falcons have used that pick for a non-quarterback? They appear committed to developing Desmond Ridder. Would they waver if Richardson or Levis were available? What about Carter, the in-state prospect whose pass-rushing talent would dramatically upgrade Atlanta's primary weakness, or Clemson's Myles Murphy, who would do the same?
A GM who thought Carter would be the second non-quarterback selected thought offensive line made sense for the Falcons, whether it's Skoronski or Johnson, on the thinking the team will want to upgrade its protection for Ridder.
"In this scenario, there would not be a defensive lineman on the board, because I think Carter will be taken," this GM said. "I think they would go big guy before Witherspoon or another corner. They have (A.J.) Terrell, who has played really well. They would look at this as, 'Hey, we really need an edge presence, but if we can't get an edge presence, let's make sure we keep the offensive line good for this young quarterback that we are going to try to play with this season.'"
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
- Date: March 6
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: CB Christian Gonzalez
Analysis: Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times
- Date: March 5
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
Analysis: Grady Jarrett led the Falcons with six sacks last season, and as a team the Falcons generated only 21. That's got to change.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
- Date: March 2
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
Analysis: Atlanta has several needs and that could be a reason why the Falcons do not trade up this year. Quarterback remains a need. If available, they should at the very least consider that player. If they are not a fan, then they are not forced to take him. Similar to Las Vegas, the decision is out of their hands with all of the quarterbacks off the board. They add edge rusher Myles Murphy instead.
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports
- Date: March 1
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
Analysis: Do you know which team had the lowest pressure rate in the NFL last season? You guessed it! Atlanta is a team that has plenty of needs, and the defensive line is near the top of the list. The Falcons begin to address that by adding a strong pass rusher like Murphy.