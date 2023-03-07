2023 NFL Mock Draft v3.0: Will Anderson goes No. 1, Falcons make a big play as four QBs go high

So I was at the NFL Scouting Combine went down last week and, well, there were some interesting developments that certainly moved the needle.

That includes news involving top 10 prospects and some serious testing numbers at the NFL Combine. It's tough to say that will shake up the upper half of the first round in our latest mock draft, but it didn't inspire a bold move for the Falcons at No. 8. Please remember that these are supposed to be fun. And we're doing so many that mixing things up is essential.

RELATED CONTENT:

That's why we're going big here with the Falcons pick. I've got a mailbag. I'm sure I'll get a bunch of, let's call them interesting, responses for this one. Even those outright slamming me might be fair, but, did you see that combine performance? Wow-zers.