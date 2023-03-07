Presented by

2023 NFL Mock Draft v3.0: Will Anderson goes No. 1, Falcons make a big play as four QBs go high

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson all go in the top 8

Mar 07, 2023 at 12:29 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

So I was at the NFL Scouting Combine went down last week and, well, there were some interesting developments that certainly moved the needle.

That includes news involving top 10 prospects and some serious testing numbers at the NFL Combine. It's tough to say that will shake up the upper half of the first round in our latest mock draft, but it didn't inspire a bold move for the Falcons at No. 8. Please remember that these are supposed to be fun. And we're doing so many that mixing things up is essential.

That's why we're going big here with the Falcons pick. I've got a mailbag. I'm sure I'll get a bunch of, let's call them interesting, responses for this one. Even those outright slamming me might be fair, but, did you see that combine performance? Wow-zers.

Oh and, no. Still no trades. We'll add them after free agency, one we get a clearer picture of what teams still need.

CHI
1
Will Anderson Jr.
EDGE | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, OL

Analysis: Another reminder -- no trades. The Bears are still going defense here, as they should, while going with the best edge player in this draft.

HOU
2
Bryce Young
QB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL

Analysis: Texans are remaking the franchise. They've got a standout young coach. Now they adda potential face of the franchise.

ARI
3
Jalen Carter
DL | Georgia

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

Analysis: The Georgia alum might fall a bit after his off-the-field issues came to light last week. Probably not that far. Time will tell on that front.

IND
4
C.J. Stroud
QB | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

Analysis: Colts might have to trade up to get this top-tier talent, who's actually a good quote. He came off well at the combine.

SEA
5
Tyree Wilson
EDGE | Texas Tech

Via Denver

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB

Analysis: Wilson is everything the Seahawks need in an edge rusher. He's big, powerful and motivated to make a major impact on his new team.

DET
6
Devon Witherspoon
CB | Illinois

via L.A. Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB

Analysis: There are lots of intriguing defensive backs available in the first round. Witherspoon hits like a safety. That's a good thing.

LV
7
Will Levis
QB | Kentucky

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge

Analysis: If the Raiders miss out on a bigger-name veteran quarterback this season, they should go with the cannon-armed signal caller out of Kentucky.

ATL
8
Anthony Richardson
QB | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR

Analysis: You all might think I'm crazy. Maybe I am. But, did you see that workout? Richardson is so gifted. And he doesn't even have to start right away. Time can be taken to develop someone with serious talent. And if you happen to have two quarterbacks worthy of NFL starts at the end of that development period, that's not a bad problem to have.

CAR
9
Myles Murphy
EDGE | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, TE

Analysis: Panthers are bummed to be left out of the QB race in this draft, but add heat to the pass rush with a talent who didn't play college football far from Charlotte.

PHI
10
Luke Van Ness
EDGE | Iowa

via Saints

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DB, DL

Analysis: This pick stays the same. Van Ness just seems like a Eagles pass rusher, big, physical and tenacious.

TEN
11
Paris Johnson
OT | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, TE

Analysis: Titans have to get a tackle and are thrilled to take the first one off the board.

HOU
12
Peter Skoronski
OL | Northwestern

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL

Analysis: Texans take a versatile talent who can play guard or tackle at a high level. Just plug him in and play.

NYJ
13
Broderick Jones
OL | Georgia


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, S, QB

Analysis: Jets need help up front and get it from someone super athletic for his size.

NE
14
Jordan Addison
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, DB

Analysis: First receiver comes off the board at...No. 14?!? Shocking. Sorta.

GB
15
Brian Branch
S | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, TE, Edge

Analysis: Love the way Branch plays football. Can play anywhere, and is an explosive playmaker.

WAS
16
Joey Porter Jr.
CB | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OL

Analysis: Joey Poter at No. 16?? Steal There's going to be some serious value in the middle of the round with so many QBs going so high.

PIT
17
Christian Gonzalez
CB | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, CB, DL

Analysis: There's a fair argument to be made that Gonzalez is the best cornerback in the draft.

DET
18
Bryan Bresee
DL | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB

Analysis: Lions just keep stacking along their defensive front. Gonna be a tough crew to deal with for a long time.

TB
19
Keion White
EDGE | Georgia Tech

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, OL

Analysis: It's gonna be tough to pin Tampa Bay's agenda down until we see how the approach free agency. For right now, they go with a tough, physical player with great size at a premium position.

SEA
20
Quentin Johnston
WR | TCU

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB

Analysis: Geno Smith gets a new, explosive weapon on the outside.

LAC
21
Bijan Robinson
RB | Texas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OL, WR

Analysis: Chargers might score 35 points a game.

BAL
22
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, CB

Analysis: Ravens add one of the stars of the combine to improve options in the passing game.

MIN
23
Cam Smith
CB | South Carolina

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, WR

Analysis: Vikes need TONS of help in the defensive backfield. They need to keep adding there.

JAX
24
O'Cyrus Torrence
OG | Florida

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OT, CB

Analysis: Adding a guard may not be the sexiest pick in the first round, but it's the right one for the Jags.

NYG
25
Michael Mayer
TE | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OL, DB

Analysis: Giants add some serious ability to the tight end spot, taking arguably -- and there's some debate about this -- the best one off the board.

DAL
26
Deonte Banks
CB | Maryland

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, WR, OL

Analysis: The Cowboys look to shore up the back end with more young talent.

BUF
27
Drew Sanders
LB | Arkansas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, LB

Analysis: Bills add a rangy off-the-ball linebacker who could make an impact right away.

CIN
28
Darnell Washington
TE | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, TE

Analysis: This pick just makes sense. It's a need, and the Bengals love collecting offensive weapons.

NO
29
Jalin Hyatt
WR | Tennessee

via Broncos, through 49ers and Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DL, RB

Analysis: Saints give Derek Carr another first-round receiver to throw to.

PHI
30
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, Edge, DL

Analysis: Made this pick in the last mock draft and dig it. Gibbs will fit in well with that the Eagles like to do.

KC
31
Nolan Smith
EDGE | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, DB

Analysis: Another combine star gets a first-round slot. Dude is faaaaaaast.

