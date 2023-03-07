2023 NFL Mock Draft v3.0: Will Anderson goes No. 1, Falcons make a big play as four QBs go high

So I was at the NFL Scouting Combine went down last week and, well, there were some interesting developments that certainly moved the needle.
That includes news involving top 10 prospects and some serious testing numbers at the NFL Combine. It's tough to say that will shake up the upper half of the first round in our latest mock draft, but it didn't inspire a bold move for the Falcons at No. 8. Please remember that these are supposed to be fun. And we're doing so many that mixing things up is essential.
RELATED CONTENT:
- The art of the interview: Terry Fontenot provides a look inside inside the Falcons formal interview process at the 2023 NFL combine
- Draft analysis: Could the Falcons' play at No. 8 be to take a cornerback like Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter?
- Why Lukas Van Ness, Myles Murphy, Tyree Wilson could be great options for Falcons at No. 8 overall in 2023 NFL Draft
- Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud talk Falcons, NFL Draft at combine
That's why we're going big here with the Falcons pick. I've got a mailbag. I'm sure I'll get a bunch of, let's call them interesting, responses for this one. Even those outright slamming me might be fair, but, did you see that combine performance? Wow-zers.
Oh and, no. Still no trades. We'll add them after free agency, one we get a clearer picture of what teams still need.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, OL
Analysis: Another reminder -- no trades. The Bears are still going defense here, as they should, while going with the best edge player in this draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Analysis: Texans are remaking the franchise. They've got a standout young coach. Now they adda potential face of the franchise.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
Analysis: The Georgia alum might fall a bit after his off-the-field issues came to light last week. Probably not that far. Time will tell on that front.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
Analysis: Colts might have to trade up to get this top-tier talent, who's actually a good quote. He came off well at the combine.
Via Denver
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
Analysis: Wilson is everything the Seahawks need in an edge rusher. He's big, powerful and motivated to make a major impact on his new team.
via L.A. Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
Analysis: There are lots of intriguing defensive backs available in the first round. Witherspoon hits like a safety. That's a good thing.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge
Analysis: If the Raiders miss out on a bigger-name veteran quarterback this season, they should go with the cannon-armed signal caller out of Kentucky.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
Analysis: You all might think I'm crazy. Maybe I am. But, did you see that workout? Richardson is so gifted. And he doesn't even have to start right away. Time can be taken to develop someone with serious talent. And if you happen to have two quarterbacks worthy of NFL starts at the end of that development period, that's not a bad problem to have.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, TE
Analysis: Panthers are bummed to be left out of the QB race in this draft, but add heat to the pass rush with a talent who didn't play college football far from Charlotte.
via Saints
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DB, DL
Analysis: This pick stays the same. Van Ness just seems like a Eagles pass rusher, big, physical and tenacious.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, TE
Analysis: Titans have to get a tackle and are thrilled to take the first one off the board.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, DL
Analysis: Texans take a versatile talent who can play guard or tackle at a high level. Just plug him in and play.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, S, QB
Analysis: Jets need help up front and get it from someone super athletic for his size.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, WR, DB
Analysis: First receiver comes off the board at...No. 14?!? Shocking. Sorta.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, TE, Edge
Analysis: Love the way Branch plays football. Can play anywhere, and is an explosive playmaker.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, OL
Analysis: Joey Poter at No. 16?? Steal There's going to be some serious value in the middle of the round with so many QBs going so high.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, CB, DL
Analysis: There's a fair argument to be made that Gonzalez is the best cornerback in the draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, LB
Analysis: Lions just keep stacking along their defensive front. Gonna be a tough crew to deal with for a long time.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, OL
Analysis: It's gonna be tough to pin Tampa Bay's agenda down until we see how the approach free agency. For right now, they go with a tough, physical player with great size at a premium position.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, DL, QB
Analysis: Geno Smith gets a new, explosive weapon on the outside.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OL, WR
Analysis: Chargers might score 35 points a game.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, CB
Analysis: Ravens add one of the stars of the combine to improve options in the passing game.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, WR
Analysis: Vikes need TONS of help in the defensive backfield. They need to keep adding there.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OT, CB
Analysis: Adding a guard may not be the sexiest pick in the first round, but it's the right one for the Jags.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, OL, DB
Analysis: Giants add some serious ability to the tight end spot, taking arguably -- and there's some debate about this -- the best one off the board.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, WR, OL
Analysis: The Cowboys look to shore up the back end with more young talent.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, LB
Analysis: Bills add a rangy off-the-ball linebacker who could make an impact right away.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, TE
Analysis: This pick just makes sense. It's a need, and the Bengals love collecting offensive weapons.
via Broncos, through 49ers and Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DL, RB
Analysis: Saints give Derek Carr another first-round receiver to throw to.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, Edge, DL
Analysis: Made this pick in the last mock draft and dig it. Gibbs will fit in well with that the Eagles like to do.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, DB
Analysis: Another combine star gets a first-round slot. Dude is faaaaaaast.