Falcons free agency preview: Falcons have solid free agent options to help Ryan Nielsen generate pass rush

Hargrave will be one of the top defensive tackles to hit the market in free agency this off-season. The 7-year veteran had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022 after notching 54 total tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, two pass deflections in addition to helping the Philadelphia Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII. And Hargrave, 30, is still relatively young into his career. His calculated market value is $20.1 million, per Spotrac. The Falcons need more veteran leadership on the defensive front, as well as more talent. Hargrave would bring each of those attributes to Atlanta. The 2021 Pro Bowler has great size, strength and speed which makes him a top pass-rusher in the NFL.