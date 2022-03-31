Terry Fontenot details how Cordarrelle Patterson deal got done

Patterson wanted to remain a Falcon after a breakout 2021 campaign in his first year with the organization. The Falcons wanted the versatile playmaker and positive locker-room presence to stay put. All sides wanted this. Fontenot knew deep down that was true. It was just a matter of finding terms to make all sides happy.

Kiernan added Patterson to the call, and Fontenot got right to it.

"I said, 'Let's get this done right now. We're not getting off the phone until it gets done," Fontenot said. "Then we're reading the deal to Sean, and it was hilarious because CP starts asking questions. He's asking how a certain paragraph reads. He's asking about the guarantees and all these detail questions like he's the agent."

All parties eventually got to a comfortable point, and they agreed on a two-year deal.

"It was great to get that done, and it was cool because he really wanted to be here," Fontenot said. "He cares so much about this place. There were other teams involved, but he really wanted to get a deal done here. He passionately wanted to get it done here.

All that happened in time for Fontenot to make his daughter's softball game and his son's baseball game after that.

"I told him, 'Let's get this deal done so I can go see my kids play,'" Fontenot said. "We got it done.

"It was great and he was really excited, and I think that says something. When people do ask -- we made decisions for the future and we made decisions to do the right things, but it doesn't mean we're not working our ass off to create the best possible team we can have. I think keeping a guy like CP shows that. CP is coming here to win, man. That was a big deal, and we were excited to get that done."

Once they agreed on a deal, Fontenot had one more request for Patterson.

"I said, 'CP, go ahead and tweet it out.'"

Patterson offered a quick reply.