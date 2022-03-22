Falcons re-sign RB/WR hybrid Cordarrelle Patterson 

One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Falcons is answered: Cordarrelle Patterson is coming back

Mar 22, 2022 at 09:06 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after a victory against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons have re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year contract.

The team announced the pact on Tuesday, confirming an earlier report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Patterson also confirmed it all on his own, in a fashion of which only he can.

The running back/wide receiver hybrid joined the Falcons on a one-year deal last offseason, bursting onto the scene in 2021 in a way he never has in his decade-long career in the league. At 30 years old, Patterson transformed in the Falcons offense under Arthur Smith this past season, becoming one of the most productive offensive weapons at Smith's disposal.

Patterson finished the 2021 season with a career-best in just about every category. He had over 600 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. As a receiver, he totaled 548 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. Together, Patterson had 1,166 total yards of offensive and 11 touchdowns. That's more than he totaled in his previous three seasons combined.

Cordarrelle Patterson's breakout season in photos

Take a look at our favorite images of Cordarrelle Patterson's breakout season in 2021-22.

Patterson spoke at length about wanting to remain in Atlanta when his one-year contract was up, telling AtlantaFalcons.com reporter Kris Rhim: "Why not finish my career here?"

The offensive weapon made it no secret he wanted to come back, and it would seem both sides have come to the agreement that he should - and will - return. Some good news for the Falcons.

