Arthur Blank focused on transitioning the Falcons well out of Matt Ryan era

Moving on from Matt Ryan was never an easy decision for the Falcons and owner Arthur Blank.

Trading Ryan hurt Blank personally, but from a team standpoint, he believed that it was the right thing for the Falcons to do to be successful.

Blank pointed out that on most Super-Bowl winning teams in the last 20 years, the starting quarterback had not amounted to more than around 12 percent of the team's salary cap. Tom Brady has the two highest cap hits of quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl with 12.61 percent of the Buccaneers' cap in 2021 and 12.42 of the Patriots cap in 2018, per Spotrac. Ryan's scheduled $48.6 million cap hit in 2022 would have counted for 23 percent of the Falcons salary cap.

"It does take other players to win. It's not like golf," Blank said. "You have to have a team around you. You've got to have an offensive line to keep you standing vertical as opposed to horizontal. You got to have receivers; you got to have a running back, you got to have you got to have a defense that can stay on and compete."

RELATED CONTENT:

There is also the element of Ryan's age.

Ryan, 36, said in his introductory press conference with the Colts that he feels "really good" and not like an "old man," but he has been in the league for fourteen years and statistically had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2021.

But Ryan's numbers don't tell the entire story.

The Falcons' offense was constantly changing as players battled injuries, and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts was his No. 1 target. Many would say Ryan maximized the players around him, but even that point is accurate, and that Ryan may still have some great years ahead of him, Blank is looking toward the organization's long-term future.