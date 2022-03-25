What's next for Falcons after Matt Ryan trade? -- Question of the Week

If there is a sense of urgency within the organization to find Ryan's successor now, which quarterback in this year's rookie class would you take to perhaps one day be that?

Tori: If I am the decision maker (which I feel as though I should reiterate that I am not), I am not taking a quarterback with the No. 8 pick. If a guy like Desmond Ridder or Malik Willis or Matt Corral falls into the second or even third round, sure. I'd be OK with that considering the Falcons now have four picks in those two rounds. However, I think there are so many other needs that have to be prioritized - in my opinion - before a quarterback since you now have Marcus Mariota in to bridge the gap until you do find the quarterback of the future.

Kris: Malik Willis has the highest upside in this draft. If you put him in an NFL game tomorrow, though, most evaluators think he would struggle as he has a ways to go in his decision-making. He threw 12 interceptions over his final eight games, including three three-interception games.

Still, Willis has all of the physical traits that one could ask for in a quarterback. He throws the ball with power and zip like no other quarterback in this draft, can launch the ball 70 yards effortlessly, and creates plays with his legs. I could see the Falcons trading late into the first round if Willis is there and sitting him behind Mariota, similar to how the Ravens selected Lamar Jackson with the 32nd pick and sat him behind Joe Flacco.

I think Mariota would be a great mentor for Willis as they have similar skill sets, and Willis could reach his sky-high potential that evaluators rave about sitting behind Mariota.

Scott: Here's a wacky thought. Maybe they've already pulled that lever by signing Mariota. He's an athletic quarterback with a strong arm. He's only 28 years old, with physical tools worthy of the high NFL draft pick he was back in 2015. The Oregon product is looking to spark a career renaissance, entering this opportunity with scheme familiarity he has rarely been afforded during a career full of coaching and system changes. He knows Arthur Smith. Smith knows him.

It's entirely possible this partnership could make enough magic to repeat what happened to Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee, giving a former first-round pick a second lease on life as a starting quarterback. That's the gamble you take here, loading up talent around him. If it doesn't work, then you've got a high pick in the 2023 draft and you take a quarterback then and there.

If the organization wants to be more patient: What route do you take in - let's say - 2023: Trade for a quarterback? Sign a free agent again? Draft the successor?

Tori: Any of these options, but whatever route they take I want to see them make a decision and go balls to the walls (can I write that on here?) in order to get them. Whatever it is they have to do to get him? Do it.

Is there a veteran quarterback they want to trade for? Give the team an offer they can't refuse. Is there a free agent on the open market they believe in? Go get him with the cap space you now have. Is there a draft pick they're in love with? Get into the position where he can't be taken before you. I really don't care how the Falcons get their next franchise quarterback, just make a decision and get him. It'll cost what it costs.

Kris: It isn't out of the ordinary to think that there will be a young disgruntled superstar quarterback somewhere around the league next season. If the Falcons can trade for a player like Kyler Murray or Lamar Jackson, that would be the perfect scenario. I don't think the Falcons should go after a disgruntled veteran and be in a similar situation as they were with Matt Ryan in a few years.

So if a young superstar quarterback isn't available for trade in 2023, I think you do everything you can to try and get CJ Stroud. Heisman winner Bryce Young is also a great talent and would be an excellent get for Atlanta if unable to get Stroud, who will likely go No. 1 overall in next year's draft. Stroud can make every throw on the football field, and he broke Rose Bowl, and Ohio State records with backup receivers in January. I think he'd be the perfect player to lead the Falcons back to prominence.

Scott: There are teams who have done well adding veteran quarterbacks. Take the Colts for example, who have employed Philip Rivers and now Matt Ryan. That has worked well for them. The Rams (Matt Stafford) and Bucs (Tom Brady) have done well adding established veterans. I still think the Falcons are best suited to take a young passer who can grow and learn working with Arthur Smith.

That sentiment is fortified by the passers coming out of next year's class. There are a few – C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, for example – who seem like the real deal. They'd be better with a draft class full of supporting-cast members, plus a strong free-agent class with all that cap space in 2023, the Falcons could get good in a hurry.