How Matt Ryan trade will impact Falcons salary-cap situation

So, as it stands right now, the Falcons are set to have well over $100 million in cap space next year. That is expected to, at long last, free the Falcons from difficult salary-cap constraints.

"Yeah, we're taking it on the chin this year, but, taking it on the chin this year and now you look at where we are next year, it's significant," general manager Terry Fontenot said during a Wednesday press conference. "If not, if we don't do that, and again, we could have restructured his contract or done something with his contract and kept him this year and then we'd have still had – if we traded him after the season or if we keep him next year, then we're still in a really tough salary cap situation.

"With this, we take it on the chin this year, and it's our job to find value in free agency and to draft well and to put a good football team on the field this year even with that dead cap. It's an obstacle but we look at it as an opportunity, and that's our job. We're not making excuses about it.

"But us deciding to take it on the chin right now will really – it makes a significant difference for us next year [and] in the future."

The Falcons ultimately chose to make a bold move. They could've gone for the status quo but renegotiating Ryan's deal again, essentially kicking the can down the road.

"We couldn't have kept Matt Ryan the way the current contract was," Fontenot said. "In order to field a team, we were going to have to – we didn't want to do anything with Matt Ryan's contract last year, but we were handcuffed. We had to in order to field a football team, and it would have been the same thing this year. So, we had to do that.