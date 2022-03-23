"Doing right by Matt": Why the Falcons only received a third-round pick for the veteran quarterback

Smith and Fontenot still view this trade as a win for both sides, though.

"It's a win for us in the long term," Smith said, "and a win for Matt right now."

And that's how you have to look at this trade for the limited draft compensation to make sense. This trade was more than the third-round pick the Falcons received. Part of the compensation, Smith pointed out, comes in the form of what the trade frees up for the Falcons in the future.

"I felt like it was a win-win because it opens up a lot of (cap) space in 2023 where we don't have to keep playing this game where you restructure, and (sign) minimum deals," Smith said. "That was a part of the thought as well."

This is important to note because the Falcons do not want to continue to be in the same loop they've been in for the previous two years now: Always fighting against the salary cap after having to crawl their way out of a size-able hole last offseason. By trading Ryan now (to a team ready to take on the burden of his salary), the Falcons can begin moving forward to reach a day when the cap won't handcuff them.

This won't happen right away, though, because the Falcons are still strapped to a $40.5 million hit in dead money for Ryan in 2022. That is the largest dead cap hit in NFL history. The Falcons also have Julio Jones still on the books for $15.5 million in dead money. As well as Dante Fowler ($4.6 million) and Tyeler Davison ($1.2 million), too.

"Yeah," Fontenot said, "we're taking it on the chin this year."

But taking the blow towards the salary cap this year means the cap space the Falcons will have in 2023 will be - as Fontenot put it - "significant." And how significant are we talking? Over $100 million if the league's salary cap continues to rise as expected. For a team that was almost $50 million over the cap last offseason, nine-figures of cap space sounds pretty good.

And that's where the Ryan trade leaves the organization, looking ahead.