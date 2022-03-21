Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot issue statements on Matt Ryan

General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith issued statements about quarterback Matt Ryan after the Falcons traded him to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.
Here's what each man had to say about the longtime Falcons signal caller:
HEAD COACH ARTHUR SMITH
"I've got so much respect for Matt Ryan and what he's meant to this franchise and to me personally in our one year together. Matt was the ultimate professional and teammate every day. I'm thankful for our time together and wish he and his family the best as they transition to the next chapter of his professional journey.
"As we've said since we've started, we're always evaluating and looking for opportunities to improve our team for the long term. This move is another step in that and we're looking forward to the future."
GENERAL MANAGER TERRY FONTENOT
"I've seen firsthand from within the division and within the building the type of leader Matt is. We thank him for being the consummate professional throughout this process and having the open dialogue as we work towards the best long-term plans for both sides. This was a difficult decision, but it was made easier by Matt's professionalism and understanding throughout.
"Our goal in every decision is to improve our organization for the long term. We believe today's agreement is the best long-term decision, not only for our organization, but also the best for Matt at this point, which is important for us. We wish he and his family the best in their next steps."
