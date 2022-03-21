Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot issue statements on Matt Ryan

Veteran quarterback was traded to Indianapolis Colts

Mar 21, 2022 at 04:05 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith issued statements about quarterback Matt Ryan after the Falcons traded him to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Here's what each man had to say about the longtime Falcons signal caller:

HEAD COACH ARTHUR SMITH

"I've got so much respect for Matt Ryan and what he's meant to this franchise and to me personally in our one year together. Matt was the ultimate professional and teammate every day. I'm thankful for our time together and wish he and his family the best as they transition to the next chapter of his professional journey.

"As we've said since we've started, we're always evaluating and looking for opportunities to improve our team for the long term. This move is another step in that and we're looking forward to the future."

Timeline of Matt Ryan's Falcons Career

We take a look back over Matt Ryan's career with the Falcons.

Quarterback Matt Ryan holds up a jersey after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the third pick overall in the first round of the NFL Draft Saturday, April 26, 2008, in New York.(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
1 / 74

Quarterback Matt Ryan holds up a jersey after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the third pick overall in the first round of the NFL Draft Saturday, April 26, 2008, in New York.(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow/2008 AP
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Matt Ryan, the Atlanta Falcons third pick, on stage during the NFL Draft Saturday, April 26, 2008 in New York.(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
2 / 74

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Matt Ryan, the Atlanta Falcons third pick, on stage during the NFL Draft Saturday, April 26, 2008 in New York.(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow/2008 AP
Quarterbacks Matt Ryan, left (2) and D.J. Shockley drop back to pass during a drill at Atlanta Falcons football training camp, Monday July 28, 2008, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
3 / 74

Quarterbacks Matt Ryan, left (2) and D.J. Shockley drop back to pass during a drill at Atlanta Falcons football training camp, Monday July 28, 2008, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/2008 AP
Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan scramble out of the pocket for a 17-yard gain as Green Bay Packers' (27) Will Blackmon, (96) Michael Montgomery and (74) Aaron Kampman pursue during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. The Falcons won 27-24. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
4 / 74

Atlanta Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan scramble out of the pocket for a 17-yard gain as Green Bay Packers' (27) Will Blackmon, (96) Michael Montgomery and (74) Aaron Kampman pursue during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. The Falcons won 27-24. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/2008 AP
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, left, and quarterback Drew Brees right, talk with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan after their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Dec. 7, 2008. Saints won 29-25. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 / 74

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, left, and quarterback Drew Brees right, talk with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan after their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Dec. 7, 2008. Saints won 29-25. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/2008 AP
This is a 2009 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Friday, May 8, 2009 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
6 / 74

This is a 2009 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Friday, May 8, 2009 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AP Photo/AP2009
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, talks with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan after the Patriots beat the Falcons 26-10 in a NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
7 / 74

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, talks with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan after the Patriots beat the Falcons 26-10 in a NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and owner Arthuir Blank talk before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Atlanta, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2009. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
8 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and owner Arthuir Blank talk before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Atlanta, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2009. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP2009
This is a photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011. (AP Photo)
9 / 74

This is a photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011. (AP Photo)

AP Photo/AP2010
Atlanta Falcons NFL football quarterback Matt Ryan throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, June 16, 2010, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
10 / 74

Atlanta Falcons NFL football quarterback Matt Ryan throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, June 16, 2010, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP2010
Matt Ryan in 2010.
11 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2010.

AP Photo/AP2010
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is shown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
12 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is shown during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP2011
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) of the NFC celebrates during the 2011 NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC at Aloha Stadium on Sunday, January 30, 2011 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The NFC won the game 55-41. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
13 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) of the NFC celebrates during the 2011 NFL Pro Bowl football game against the AFC at Aloha Stadium on Sunday, January 30, 2011 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The NFC won the game 55-41. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan talks to reporters during NFL football training camp, Monday, July 30, 2012, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
14 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan talks to reporters during NFL football training camp, Monday, July 30, 2012, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Matt Ryan in 2011.
15 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2011.

AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs to the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
16 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs to the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/AP2011
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) greets Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after their NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 26, 2011. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
17 / 74

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) greets Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after their NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 26, 2011. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

Bill Haber
This is a 2012 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Wednesday, June 20, 2012 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
18 / 74

This is a 2012 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Wednesday, June 20, 2012 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AP Photo
Matt Ryan in 2012.
19 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2012.

AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) plays with student at Clifton elementary School in Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2012. Several Falcons spent the morning visiting area schools as part of the NFL's Hometown Huddle volunteer program. (AP (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
20 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) plays with student at Clifton elementary School in Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2012. Several Falcons spent the morning visiting area schools as part of the NFL's Hometown Huddle volunteer program. (AP (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Matt Ryan in 2012.
21 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2012.

AP Photo
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talk after an NFL football game, Thursday, November 29, 2012, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 23-13. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)
22 / 74

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talk after an NFL football game, Thursday, November 29, 2012, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 23-13. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)

Paul Abell
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works during the first half of an NFL football game against New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
23 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works during the first half of an NFL football game against New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
This is a 2013 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 17, 2013 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
24 / 74

This is a 2013 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 17, 2013 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) prepares to hit the field before the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
25 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) prepares to hit the field before the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 33-10. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
26 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 33-10. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
27 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Reinhold Matay
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 27-26. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
28 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 27-26. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
This is a 2014 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Sunday, June 15, 2014 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
29 / 74

This is a 2014 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Sunday, June 15, 2014 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
30 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
31 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Team Irvin's quarterback Matt Ryan during the NFL Pro Bowl Game, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 in Glendale, Ariz. (Doug Benc/AP Images)
32 / 74

Team Irvin's quarterback Matt Ryan during the NFL Pro Bowl Game, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 in Glendale, Ariz. (Doug Benc/AP Images)

Doug Benc
This is a 2015 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Tuesday, June 16, 2015 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
33 / 74

This is a 2015 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Tuesday, June 16, 2015 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass during their annual "Friday Night Lights" NFL football practice Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Buford, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
34 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass during their annual "Friday Night Lights" NFL football practice Friday, Aug. 7, 2015, in Buford, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) takes the field before the first half of an NFL football preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
35 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) takes the field before the first half of an NFL football preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leads the team in a cheer before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 14, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
36 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leads the team in a cheer before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 14, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Matt Ryan in 2015.
37 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2015.

AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015 at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons lost 23-20 in overtime, going to 6-2 on the season. Photo by Kevin D. Liles
38 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015 at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons lost 23-20 in overtime, going to 6-2 on the season. Photo by Kevin D. Liles

Kevin D. Liles/Kevin Liles Photography
Matt Ryan in 2015.
39 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2015.

Mike Benford/MIke Benford
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the game against the Charlotte Panthers a the Georgia Dome on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015. The Falcons, now 8-7, won 20-13. Photo by Kevin D. Liles
40 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the game against the Charlotte Panthers a the Georgia Dome on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015. The Falcons, now 8-7, won 20-13. Photo by Kevin D. Liles

Kevin D. Liles/Kevin Liles
Matt Ryan in 2015.
41 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2015.

AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
42 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
This is a 2016 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 13, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
43 / 74

This is a 2016 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 13, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AP Photo
Matt Ryan in 2016.
44 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2016.

Mike Benford/Mike Benford
Matt Ryan in 2016.
45 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2016.

Mike Benford/Mike Benford
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
46 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
47 / 74

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan celebrates after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, in Atlanta, as the Falcons won 44-21 to advance to Super Bowl 51. There's one opponent who has escaped the fury of the fans in Foxborough, Mass., and even has a considerable amount of goodwill in the heart of New England. In fact, it's hard to find any kind of animosity toward Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who built his reputation at Boston College and will face the Patriots in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
48 / 74

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan celebrates after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, in Atlanta, as the Falcons won 44-21 to advance to Super Bowl 51. There's one opponent who has escaped the fury of the fans in Foxborough, Mass., and even has a considerable amount of goodwill in the heart of New England. In fact, it's hard to find any kind of animosity toward Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who built his reputation at Boston College and will face the Patriots in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

David Goldman/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) answers questions during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Houston. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
49 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) answers questions during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Houston. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2017 National Football League
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
50 / 74

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan hands off to Devonta Freeman before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
51 / 74

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan hands off to Devonta Freeman before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Tim Donnelly/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Matt Ryan in 2017.
52 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2017.

Atlanta Falcons
Matt Ryan in 2017.
53 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2017.

Atlanta Falcons
Matt Ryan in 2017.
54 / 74

Matt Ryan in 2017.

Kara Durrette
This is a 2018 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 11, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
55 / 74

This is a 2018 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 11, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mohamed Sanu during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons have gained some much-needed salary cap room by restructuring Ryan's contract. The Falcons confirmed that $8.75 million of Ryan's 2019 base salary will be paid as a signing bonus. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)
56 / 74

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates after catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mohamed Sanu during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons have gained some much-needed salary cap room by restructuring Ryan's contract. The Falcons confirmed that $8.75 million of Ryan's 2019 base salary will be paid as a signing bonus. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
May 06, 2019 - Matt Ryan poses for a lifestyle portrait at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Kate T. Parker)
57 / 74

May 06, 2019 - Matt Ryan poses for a lifestyle portrait at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Kate T. Parker)

Kate T. Parker/Atlanta Falcons
This is a 2019 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
58 / 74

This is a 2019 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AP Photo/Kara Durrette / Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in New Orleans. (NFL Photos via AP)
59 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in New Orleans. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos/2020 National Football League
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.
60 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints on December 6, 2020.

AJ Reynolds/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 poses for a portrait during 2021 AF Creative Days at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 poses for a portrait during 2021 AF Creative Days at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
This is a 2021 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Tuesday, July 27, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
62 / 74

This is a 2021 photo of Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Tuesday, July 27, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

AP Photo
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 dives for a first down during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 dives for a first down during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 74

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talk during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 prepares to take a snap during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
GENERAL MANAGER TERRY FONTENOT

"I've seen firsthand from within the division and within the building the type of leader Matt is. We thank him for being the consummate professional throughout this process and having the open dialogue as we work towards the best long-term plans for both sides. This was a difficult decision, but it was made easier by Matt's professionalism and understanding throughout.

"Our goal in every decision is to improve our organization for the long term. We believe today's agreement is the best long-term decision, not only for our organization, but also the best for Matt at this point, which is important for us. We wish he and his family the best in their next steps."

