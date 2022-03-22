Analyzing the Falcons future at quarterback after Matt Ryan trade to Colts

For the first time in 14 years, the Falcons will have a new starting quarterback. The Falcons sent Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the team announced on Monday.

"As we've said since we've started, we're always evaluating and looking for opportunities to improve our team for the long term," coach Arthur Smith said in a statement following the trade. "This move is another step in that, and we're looking forward to the future."

"Our goal in every decision is to improve our organization for the long term," general manager Terry Fontenot added. "We believe today's agreement is the best long-term decision, not only for our organization, but also the best for Matt at this point, which is important for us. We wish him and his family the best in their next steps."

RELATED CONTENT:

Also, on Monday, the Falcons agreed to terms with former Raiders and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota, who played under Smith in Tennessee, brings experience in Smith's scheme and a dual-threat aspect the Falcons didn't have with Ryan. Mariota has served as a backup for Raiders' Dereck Carr for the past two seasons, his last NFL start was in 2019 for Tennessee.

Still, Fontenot and Smith both used the phrase "long-term." And while Mariota is familiar with Smith's offense, with just a two-year deal, he does not seem to be the long-term answer at the quarterback position.