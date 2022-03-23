Falcons kept Matt Ryan informed while 'exploring' Deshaun Watson trade

Smith and Fontenot talked about exploring a deal for Watson – he eventually waived his no-trade clause to go to the Cleveland Browns while getting a new, massive contract -- and the process of trading Matt Ryan to Indianapolis in a Wednesday press conference.

Fontenot first addressed the decision to explore acquiring Watson, a player facing 22 civil cases alleging various forms of sexual misconduct.

"We had a process and we looked into everything," Fontenot said. "We determined, from where we are and the information we had, we determined that we wanted to explore it. We take the allegations very serious but, based off the information we had, we wanted to explore it.

"…It was a collective decision. We had ongoing discussions about it, and we made a collective decision to explore it. Throughout the process, the entire time, Arthur talked to Matt on a regular basis because we [wanted to] make sure that he was informed and he was aware. We wanted to handle that part the right way. We, together, discussed it and made a collective decision to explore it."

Fontenot further discussed the process, which included talking to Houston and then meeting with Watson.

"Outside of that, we weren't able to communicate about Deshaun," Fontenot said. "Once you have that meeting, then you step away. Again, we were exploring this. That meeting was part of the process. If we would've taken the next step, we're continuing to explore. There was never a time where we felt like we were going to have that player here. We were just exploring it, very aware of everything involved in it and making sure we have sensitivity to that. We were exploring it."

Fontenot said the exploration would've continued even if Watson had been willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Falcons.

"If he would've chosen us, [then] we negotiate with the Texans and we do more exploring," Fontenot said. "It was a process and we were willing to go through the process of exploring it but, there were so many layers to it. It wasn't just as simple as him saying, 'that's where I want to play.' There were still so many layers to it."

Keeping Ryan up to speed was an important byproduct of that exploration.