'I trust Marcus': Arthur Smith excited for Marcus Mariota to 'prove' himself with Falcons

As the Falcons move on from the Matt Ryan era, former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota looks to be the next starter in Atlanta. The Falcons signed Mariota to a two-year deal on Monday, reuniting him with his old offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from his time with the Tennessee Titans.

The 2022 season is an opportunity for Mariota, 28, to rejuvenate his career. He was benched in 2019 in favor of Ryan Tannehill and has been a backup since, spending the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders behind Derek Carr.

For the Falcons, Mariota could blossom into a long-term starter as Tannehill did in Tennessee, or he could be a bridge to the Falcons' next quarterback.

General manager Terry Fontenot said the Falcons would continue to build the quarterback room through free agency and the draft, which makes sense considering that Feleipe Franks, who served in special teams mostly in 2021 and is the only other quarterback on the roster.