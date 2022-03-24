'I trust Marcus': Arthur Smith excited for Marcus Mariota to 'prove' himself with Falcons

Mariota will likely see his first start since 2019 in Atlanta. 

Mar 24, 2022 at 02:54 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

AP20353158301348
Isaac Brekken/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs for a gain against Los Angeles Chargers strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins (23) in overtime of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

As the Falcons move on from the Matt Ryan era, former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota looks to be the next starter in Atlanta. The Falcons signed Mariota to a two-year deal on Monday, reuniting him with his old offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from his time with the Tennessee Titans.

The 2022 season is an opportunity for Mariota, 28, to rejuvenate his career. He was benched in 2019 in favor of Ryan Tannehill and has been a backup since, spending the last two years with the Las Vegas Raiders behind Derek Carr.

For the Falcons, Mariota could blossom into a long-term starter as Tannehill did in Tennessee, or he could be a bridge to the Falcons' next quarterback.

RELATED CONTENT:

General manager Terry Fontenot said the Falcons would continue to build the quarterback room through free agency and the draft, which makes sense considering that Feleipe Franks, who served in special teams mostly in 2021 and is the only other quarterback on the roster.

"Marcus had some terrific runs with us in Tennessee," Smith said. "He obviously was a starter who won a playoff game with us in the 2017 season. He's at a different point of his career from where he was at then. I'm at a different point in my career. A lot of lessons learned, and we're excited to work together again. He's an exciting player, a smart football player, and he's excited about the opportunity to get to Atlanta to prove himself."

In that 2018 playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Mariota threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the 22-21 win. Mariota led the Titans back from a 21-3 deficit in the first half and even threw a touchdown to himself after a pass was batted directly into his hands, and he ran it in the end zone for a score.

Performances like that are a reminder of how talented Mariota is and what he could potentially bring to the Falcons. Now that he'll be reunited with Smith and in a system he is comfortable with, he has an opportunity to show teams that he can be a legitimate starter in this league.

"I trust Marcus," Smith said. "... He's going to come in here, and he's going to give us everything he's got. He's got high-end talent, and he understands what's happened in the past. He's learned from them, I've learned from them, and we feel excited about the opportunity."

AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

How Matt Ryan trade will impact Falcons salary-cap situation

The trade holds significant benefits in 2023 and beyond
news

ESPN has Falcons taking electric receiver in first round 

Garrett Wilson, Kyle Hamilton, and Drake London are the latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft. 
news

Falcons kept Matt Ryan informed while 'exploring' Deshaun Watson trade

Terry Fontenot states team was discussing Ryan trade prospects before Watson came up
news

"Doing right by Matt": Why the Falcons only received a third-round pick for the veteran quarterback

The Falcons will take on $40 million in dead money for trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith say it sets them up for a more stable financial future. 
news

Falcons were 'talking to other teams' about Calvin Ridley before NFL suspension

Terry Fontenot said that the organization was surprised to hear that Ridley was being investigated.
news

Falcons announce changes to coaching staff

Atlanta appoints T.J. Yates to wide receivers coach, add four new coaches to staff
news

Analyzing the Falcons future at quarterback after Matt Ryan trade to Colts

With Marcus Mariota likely the Falcons bridge to their next franchise quarterback, here are a few routes the Falcons could take to find their next signal caller.
news

McElhaney: The things I won't soon forget about the Matt Ryan era

Professional and stable until the end. Putting the last 14 years into perspective dulls sting of Matt Ryan's departure
news

Falcons sign OLB Lorenzo Carter on one-year deal

The Georgia native spent the last four seasons with the Giants, totaling 14.5 sacks during that time. 
news

Falcons re-sign RB/WR hybrid Cordarrelle Patterson 

One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Falcons is answered: Cordarrelle Patterson is coming back
news

Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot issue statements on Matt Ryan

Veteran quarterback was traded to Indianapolis Colts

Top News

How Matt Ryan trade will impact Falcons salary-cap situation

'I trust Marcus': Arthur Smith excited for Marcus Mariota to 'prove' himself with Falcons

ESPN has Falcons taking electric receiver in first round 

"Doing right by Matt": Why the Falcons only received a third-round pick for the veteran quarterback

Advertising