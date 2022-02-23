Bair Mail: Kyle Hamilton or Kayvon Thibodeaux, Ahmad Gardner, a surprise choice at No. 8 overall

Lucas Ledesma from San Jose, Calif.

I know this Falcons team has a plethora of needs they can fill at #8, but if both Thibodeaux and Kyle Hamilton somehow drop to #8, the Falcons have to go Hamilton right?

Bair: We talked about this [unlikely] predicament on the latest Falcons Final Whistle – in that scenario, Stingley was in there, too – and I feel confident saying Kris would take Kyle Hamilton and Tori would take Kayvon Thibodeaux. I'm legit typing this thought without knowing how it's going to end. That would be as tough a decision as there is at No. 8 for me. I might forget to turn in the pick while dreaming about what each player could do.

Can you tell I'm stalling here? Let's do what game-show contestants are asked to do and think out loud for a second. On one hand, you have Hamilton, a unicorn in the defensive backfield who can do it all. Dean Pees would have so much fun with that chess piece. Then you've got an elite athlete in Thibodeaux as good as anyone rushing the passer, which would address the team's greatest need.

Decisions, decisions. I think, in this thought exercise, I'd take Thibodeaux. The dude could be a double-digit sack guy and elite disruptor for a decade. Is there any time left on the clock??

Scott Moore from Boise, Id.

How long will it take for the Falcons to get out of their Cap Space predicament? What position has the best value with non-restricted free agents this year and who should the Falcons target with a realistic chance of getting?

Bair: Good questions, Scott. Even better first name. Ha.

It will take some time to get out of this cap mess, with a realistic target of 2024 to be right with the cap. This will be another hard year, with things getting easier in 2023 and beyond as the Falcons free themselves of some massive contracts made more cumbersome by repeated restructurings.

So, with that said, I would expect the Falcons to go through another offseason of stopgap solutions, veterans playing [and leading a young core] on one-year deals or mid-level players willing to take a prove-it contract. You can build a competitive team that way, but it can be tricky. Picking out individual names would be tough with so many holes to fill but expect the Falcons to add those types of players in free agency, especially if they re-sign one or two of their own.

Jerry B from Hinesville, Ga.

My question is about our secondary. We have one good corner in Terrell, but we need another one. I really like the kid from Cincinnati Gardner. He didn't allow a touchdown on him during his career at Cincinnati. I think 8 is a little high for him but I think he's a top 20 pick. We need more picks in the 2nd round, so we should trade down if possible and take him later. Imagine the holes we could fill with 3 or 4 second round picks. Is that something that we should explore?