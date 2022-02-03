Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder on Matt Ryan, NFL Draft

A 6-foot 215-pound dual-threat, Willis is among the top quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft. He and five of the top six prospects on most NFL mock drafts (Kenny Pickett, Carson Strong, Desmond Ridder, and Sam Howell are the other four highly rated quarterbacks. Bailey Zappe is also playing) are all playing at the Senior Bowl, which holds open practice attended by scouts, coaches, and general managers from all 32 teams across the league from Feb 1-3 before the game on Feb. 5.

Willis's draft projection has been as high as the first quarterback taken off the board to as late as the third round.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has called Willis "the most talented quarterback in the draft," comparing him to players he has scouted like Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Both were not the first quarterbacks taken off the board in their respective drafts but have quickly become among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Some, like Kiper, believe Willis can do the same.

He shot up draft boards last year after an impressive 2020 campaign in which he completed 64 percent of his passes, threw for 2,260 yards, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions, and rushed for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns through ten games.

Willis picked up where he left off in 2021 through his first five games, throwing for 1,105 yards and 11 touchdowns, no interceptions, and rushing for 418 yards and six touchdowns.

But the rest of the season, his play fluctuated. Willis threw for 12 interceptions over his final eight games, including three three-interception games.

Willis's play in 2021 is a big reason why he is not the sure-fire No.1 quarterback in this class, and his draft projection has varied. He has room to evolve in his anticipation, as he admits, along with throwing on the run and making throws outside the numbers.

The Falcons have their entire scouting brass in Mobile this week, including coaches Arthur Smith, Dave Ragone, and General Manager Terry Fontenot to evaluate Willis and the many other prospects at the Senior Bowl.

The Falcons have Ryan under contract for two more years, and all signs point to him being the quarterback in 2022. Still, the Falcons could choose Ryan's successor in this year's draft.

Willis said on Wednesday that he met with the Falcons earlier in the week, as Terry Fontenot said the Falcons had with all prospects at the Senior Bowl.