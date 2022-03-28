A man with something to prove: Why Marcus Mariota may not be what you expect 

On his first official day as a Falcon, Mariota carried himself with a self-awareness that was quite the opposite of fickle and jaded. He didn't shy away from skepticism, nor did he dodge questions about his past: why things came to an end the way they did with Tennessee two years ago, and why he's been a backup since.

Mariota comes to Atlanta with something to prove to both himself, and to the league at large.

He wants to prove that he can not only be a starting quarterback again, but that he's someone who can consistently play at a high level, too. He's someone who seemed to hunger for a chance to be a leader again, almost craving the chance to "be a guy other guys can look up to."

When asked what he wants fans, coaches and teammates alike to see from him, Mariota's answer was filled with a self-awareness of someone who's actually done the work on themselves to be honest in explaining where they are both professionally and personally.

In essence, Mariota said, sure, he hopes people see his mobility and arm strength, of course. More than anything else, though, Mariota wants to show people he's someone who's grown up... a lot.