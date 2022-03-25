'Big shoes to fill': Marcus Mariota discusses replacing Matt Ryan, Arthur Smith reunion

And while Smith is a coach Mariota trusts with a system he is familiar with, the decision for Mariota ultimately came down to opportunity. The Falcons give him his best shot at becoming a starting quarterback again.

"Really, for me at this point in time in my career, that's what I was looking for," Mariota said. "And, you know, no matter what the situation is, I gotta do my best to lead these guys and help these guys become the best of their abilities."

Still, Mariota knows that there is a chance that he is not the starter this year. In a press conference Wednesday, general manager Terry Fontenot mentioned multiple times that the Falcons would continue to fill out the quarterback room, whether through draft or free agency.

The Falcons were at Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Matt Corrall's pro days. The Falcons could draft a quarterback in April to compete with Mariota for the starting job, and he recognizes that.

Either way, Mariota thinks his experiences in the NFL will be valuable to the Falcons.

"I've been a guy that's a starter in this league," Mariota said. "I've been a guy that won a playoff game. I've been a guy that's also been benched. I've been a guy that's also been just a practice player. So I really feel like my value as a leader comes in relationships. I will be able to relate to a lot of different people because I've experienced a lot of different things in this league. And I think to be a leader, you have to earn respect from your teammates, and if you're able to relate to those guys, you know that that whole process kind of gets going a little bit faster.

"So again, the value that I've had over my time over my short career is gonna allow me to be a guy that people can come to, and hopefully I can elevate them and make them the best players they can be."

As for a number, Mariota has donned the number eight since his Heisman trophy-winning days at the University of Oregon. That digit occupied by the Falcons' unicorn tight end Kyle Pitts.

Mariota says he has talked with Pitts and that he won't ask for the number. Instead, he will switch to 1, the number he wore when he began playing Pop Warner football for the Kalani Falcons in Hawaii as a child.