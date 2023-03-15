Jonnu Smith discusses Arthur Smith, playing with Kyle Pitts and why the Falcons are the right fit 

On Monday morning, Jonnu Smith was notified by his agent that he and his family would be heading south to Atlanta. This move marks a fresh start for the Florida International University product as he enters his seventh-year in the league. Jonnu Smith joins the tight ends room already familiar with a few different faces including Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt who he played alongside during his time in Tennessee. And now he's joining forces with Kyle Pitts, a fellow Philadelphia native.

"We're from the same area so we kind of understand a lot of the same things and see things from the same perspective," Jonnu Smith said of Kyle Pitts. "It's going to be great working with Kyle man, and I'm excited to work with not only him but everybody in that room."

Jonnu Smith always prided himself on his run-after-the-catch ability, being able to be dynamic with the ball in his hands and being able to stretch the field using his speed and athleticism. All of which he plans to bring to the Falcons tight ends room.

"All those guys have different skillsets. I think that's the most unique thing about this game," Jonnu Smith said. "It's not individual players out there playing. We're playing together as one and we've got to be in sync. We all bring a different dimension to the game and each one of our abilities, talents, and skillsets are going to allow us to go that much further."

When asked why the Falcons were a perfect fit at this point in his career, Jonnu Smith answered with conviction knowing this next step was the right one.

"I believe in Arthur Smith and everything that he has going on here," Jonnu Smith said. "I believe in the guys that he's put in his locker room. Guys that are willing to be on the same page, willing to sacrifice for one another, willing to not always look for the glory or the glamour but to be a selfless teammate.