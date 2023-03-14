Report: Falcons agree to terms with quarterback Taylor Heinicke

Ridder started the final four games of 2022 for the Falcons. Since the season ended, the topic of the quarterback position has been a hot button in Atlanta. When the Falcons parted ways with Marcus Mariota during the early days of the 2023 NFL Combine, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was -- of course -- asked about the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta. Fontenot said, then, that the Falcons were not in the business of anointing players in February. So, in layman's terms: He would not be naming Ridder the 2023 starting quarterback at the combine. Fontenot did say, though, that a priority this offseason would be to fill out the quarterback room around Ridder, bringing in competition for the young quarterback.