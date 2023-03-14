Report: Falcons agree to terms with quarterback Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke has been with Washington for the last three seasons, making 24 starts. 

Mar 14, 2023 at 08:26 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Editor's note: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have agreed to terms to bring quarterback Taylor Heinicke to Atlanta, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning.

Fellow NFLN reporter Tom Pelissero reported later Tuesday morning that Heinicke is expected to sign a two-year contract worth up to $20 million, but it would be prudent to wait for more specific terms of the contract, once official, before dissecting it. Deals for quarterbacks not considered upper-tier starters, those battling for a job, often contain escalators based on starts and playing time.

Once official, Heinicke would join Desmond Ridder in the Falcons quarterback room.

Ridder started the final four games of 2022 for the Falcons. Since the season ended, the topic of the quarterback position has been a hot button in Atlanta. When the Falcons parted ways with Marcus Mariota during the early days of the 2023 NFL Combine, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was -- of course -- asked about the future of the quarterback position in Atlanta. Fontenot said, then, that the Falcons were not in the business of anointing players in February. So, in layman's terms: He would not be naming Ridder the 2023 starting quarterback at the combine. Fontenot did say, though, that a priority this offseason would be to fill out the quarterback room around Ridder, bringing in competition for the young quarterback.

At the time, Fontenot said the Falcons would look to all avenues to built out the position, whether that be in the draft, free agency or a trade.

That brings us to the point we're at now: Right up to the start of a new league year, which officially arrives on Wednesday afternoon. When it arrives, the Falcons are reportedly ready to sign Heinicke, who has spent the last three seasons with Washington.

AP22364755789541
Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

In those three years, Heinicke saw action in 26 games, making 24 starts, as a backup to the likes of Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Carson Wentz. Whether it was by necessity of injury to the starter or the starters performance lacking, Heinicke continuously stepped into a starting role throughout his three seasons with Washington. With those opportunities, Heinicke had a 64 percent completion rate, throwing for over 5,000 yards in three seasons. He threw 33 touchdowns during that time and was intercepted 21 times.

Originally from Lawrenceville, Ga., Heinicke went to high school at Collins Hill in Suwanee, just 20 minutes down the road from the Falcons facility in Flowery Branch.

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Report: Falcons agree on terms with former Saints LB Kaden Elliss

Elliss had a career year in 2022, with 78 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles

news

Report: Falcons agree to terms with safety Jessie Bates III

Bates has spent the last five years with Cincinnati, accumulating 14 interceptions

news

Falcons sign punter, kickoff specialist Bradley Pinion to three-year deal

Atlanta keeps its 2022 special teams trio of Pinion, Younghoe Koo and Liam McCullough together in 2023.

news

Report: Falcons agree to terms with former Saints DL David Onyemata

Onyemata follows his former Saints position coach (Ryan Nielsen) to Atlanta, reportedly agreeing to terms with three-year deal.

news

Report: Falcons agree to terms to re-sign fullback Keith Smith

Smith is entering into his 10th year in the league in 2023.

news

Falcons sign guard Chris Lindstrom to five-year extension

The Pro Bowl right guard was the best run-blocking offensive lineman in 2022

news

Report: Falcons acquire tight end Jonnu Smith in Patriots trade

Arthur Smith was Jonnu Smith's tight ends coach, offensive coordinator at Tennessee.

news

Free agency preview: Quality, experienced options available to supplement Desmond Ridder in quarterback room

GM Terry Fontenot said the Falcons would add to the quarterback position. Could free agency be the avenue to fortify the position group?

news

Falcons free agency preview: Quality wide receiver options for Falcons to help Drake London on the outside

We take a look at three wide receivers the Falcons could potentially sign in free agency to join coach T.J. Yates' position group

news

Falcons free agency preview: Top cornerback options to help A.J. Terrell in Falcons secondary

We take a look at four cornerbacks the Falcons could potentially sign in free agency

news

Falcons Free Agency Primer: Inside the process of negotiating deals, signing free agents

Front office details how Falcons work to get players to sign on the dotted line, while knowing when to walk away and pivot during a hectic free-agency signing period

Top News

Report: Falcons agree to terms with quarterback Taylor Heinicke

Report: Falcons agree on terms with former Saints LB Kaden Elliss

Report: Falcons agree to terms with safety Jessie Bates III

Falcons sign punter, kickoff specialist Bradley Pinion to three-year deal

Advertising