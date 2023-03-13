Report: Falcons agree to terms with safety Jessie Bates III

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that this deal -- once signed -- would make Bates the fourth-highest paid safety in NFL history.

Bates would come to the Falcons after having spent his first five years in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was taken by the Bengals in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Since being drafted, Bates established himself as one of the best young safeties in the league, with the Bengals placing a franchise tag on him last year.

The 26-year-old has started every game he's played since entering the league, playing more than 1,000 defensive snaps in each of his five professional seasons. He accumulated 14 interceptions during his five years in Cincinnati, with four of the 14 coming in 2022 (a career-high for him).

Bates is also a five run defender at his position, per PFF, which ranked him the No. 4 player available in free agency. PFF also graded Bates out to a 72.9 coverage grade in 2022.