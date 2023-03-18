David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss discuss why they joined Ryan Nielsen in Atlanta

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Neither David Onyemata nor Kaden Elliss hesitated when describing why they wanted to follow Ryan Nielsen to Atlanta. The former Saints players gave high praise to the new Falcons defensive coordinator, whom they worked with in New Orleans, on Thursday after arriving to the Falcons training facility to officially sign with the franchise.

Elliss spent the last four years developing under Nielsen's direction, when he was the Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. His best season came in 2022 when he had 68 total tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections. And so, playing in the right scheme is vital for Elliss to build upon what he did last year.

New Orleans used him in a multitude of ways, lining him up as a middle linebacker, defensive end and outside linebacker depending on which defensive play was called.