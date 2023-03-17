Analysis: What the signing of Taylor Heinicke says about Desmond Ridder's future 

As Heinicke stated, the role of backup is one he knows well. Throughout the last three seasons with Washington, Heinicke was a backup for Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Carson Wentz. Injuries and poor performances from the starters ahead of him, though, allowed Heinicke to see action in 26 games in three years, making 24 starts. He has the experience and a proven competitive spirit that should be exactly what Ridder needs, because guess what? The Falcons are riding with Ridder in 2023.

Every move the organization has made this offseason has pointed to this conclusion. Let's recap...

It was reported the day the Ravens put the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson that the Falcons would not be in pursuit of acquiring him. Then, when the legal tampering window opened on Monday, they extended Chris Lindstrom with a deal that contains the most total money ever for an offensive guard, according to NFL.com’s Eric Edholm. Following the move to keep one of their own, the Falcons went shopping, agreeing to terms with the likes of DL David Onyemata, S Jessie Bates and LB Kaden Elliss. All three of these defensive players signed multi-year deals on Thursday that surpassed the $120 million mark in total value when added together.

You may be asking: What does all of this have to do with the quarterback position? Well, this all means the Falcons didn't pump this type of cap resources into the quarterback position. Sure, they signed Heinicke and gave him a nice paycheck when that paycheck comes, but it's a very Falcon friendly deal, one that has a potential out built in after just one season, according to Spotrac. This isn't a deal that's long-term. It's not a deal that indicates longevity.