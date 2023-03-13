Falcons sign guard Chris Lindstrom to five-year extension

The Pro Bowl right guard was the best run-blocking offensive lineman in 2022

Mar 13, 2023 at 11:43 AM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are locking in their right guard for long term by re-signing Chris Lindstrom to a five-year extension, in addition to his current remaining year, the organization announced on Monday. His deal now runs through 2028.

RELATED CONTENT:

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Lindstrom signed an extension worth a max of $105 million with $63 million guaranteed. ESPN said Lindstrom now stands as the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

This extension is well-deserved following Lindstrom's standout 2022 campaign, the best season in four years of quality service. He started all 17 games, leading an offensive line that blocked for the third-best rushing attack in the NFL who averaged 159.9 yards per game. Lindstrom was named to his first Pro Bowl, the AP All-Pro Second-team, PFF's All-Pro Team and PFWA All-NFC Team.

LIndsstrom-Extended 1920x1080

In addition, Lindstrom was named the Falcons Walter Payton Man of the Year for his commitment to community impact. The Boston College product was drafted 14th overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Falcons and since, he has played a vital role in Atlanta's overall success. Lindstrom has started all 55 games he has appeared in, and in 2021, he was the only guard to not allow a single sack.

AF_20230205_ProBowl_DSC_0587
Amanda Valle/Atlanta Falcons

Lindstrom earned a 95.0 overall grade by PFF in 2022 after grading out at 93.1 in run-blocking and 81.7 in pass-blocking. He played 1,047 total snaps and only allowed two sacks on the season.

"Atlanta's offensive line was one of the surprise units of the season, and Lindstrom was a dominant force at right guard," PFF's Sam Monson said on Jan. 10. "Lindstrom's 93.1 PFF run-blocking grade was the best among NFL offensive linemen regardless of position, and he allowed just nine total pressures in 17 games for the league's most run-happy offense."

PFF also deemed Lindstrom as the best player on the Falcons top-5 offensive line unit in 2022.

Following Atlanta's last game of the 2022 season, Lindstrom said that he wanted to be a Falcon for the entirety of his career. Atlanta will now keep Lindstrom through at least the 2028 season.

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

