Falcons sign guard Chris Lindstrom to five-year extension

In addition, Lindstrom was named the Falcons Walter Payton Man of the Year for his commitment to community impact. The Boston College product was drafted 14th overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Falcons and since, he has played a vital role in Atlanta's overall success. Lindstrom has started all 55 games he has appeared in, and in 2021, he was the only guard to not allow a single sack.