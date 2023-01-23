Chris Lindstrom earns another honor for excellent 2022 campaign

Falcons right guard was named to All-NFC team by Pro Football Writers of America

Jan 23, 2023 at 03:38 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The postseason honors keep piling for Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom, who has officially entered the elite class at his position.

The latest comes from the Pro Football Writers of America, which named him to the All-NFC team at guard, alongside Dallas' Zack Martin.

RELATED CONTENT:

He was left off the PFWA's All-NFL team in favor of Martin and Cleveland's Joel Bitonio, generally considered the two best guards in the game.

Lindstrom is right there with them, proving himself a top talent during a career year in 2022. He was the best member of an excellent offensive line that paced the league's No. 2 overall rushing attack. He was an excellent pass protector, as he has been since entering the league in 2019.

Lindstrom was also named to the Pro Bowl and a second-team AP All-Pro for his excellent work during the 2022 season. It's expected that he and the Falcons will work on a long-term contract extension designed to keep him in Atlanta for a prolonged stretch, well beyond the remaining year left on his rookie deal.

Lindstrom said after a Week 18 win over Tampa Bay that he wanted to be a Falcon for his entire career, a fact expressed to both his agent and the team. He planned to take his hands off the wheel regarding negotiations and let his agent work on a extension if one is offered.

