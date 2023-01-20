Bair Mail: On Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, sticking with Desmond Ridder, Trey Lance and Marcus Mariota

It has been too long since we've had a mailbag. Like, way too long. I can tell by the tidal wave of good questions smacking me when I opened it, far too many to answer here. Especially when I devoted 500-plus words to the first inquiry, about a certain superstar quarterback from Charm City.

RELATED CONTENT:

I'll try to make them more regular as we progress, though three times a week may be a stretch. Let's keep the conversation going, though, as we move through what should be a fascinating offseason with lots of intrigue.

There were tons of questions on tons of topics, but I thought I'd go with a quarterback theme here and discuss several possibilities centering around one vital position. We'll expand our purview next week, I promise. But, for now, let's home in on the signal caller.

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hi, Scott. You've said several times that Terry and Arthur might pull out all the stops if there was a player they absolutely fell in love with. Would Lamar Jackson or maybe even Derrick Carr qualify? Please elaborate on your answer. Thanks.

Bair: When the concept of falling in love with a quarterback comes into play, I think I'm normally referring to what I would do in those situations and what I would advise Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith to do in those situations (not like they would listen. Ha!)

I do think they're not afraid to go big in the right instance.

Now on to your question. Would Derek Carr or Lamar Jackson warrant going big?

It all depends on the ask.

We all know how I feel about Carr. I think he's a legit, productive starting quarterback in this league who can move a little bit. But he's 31. I wouldn't trade for him, considering the Raiders might just cut him anyway. Then it's about his market and how long of a contract he wants. I wouldn't go crazy on a long-term deal, but I'd bring him in at a reasonable price. And by reasonable, I mean $20-25 million per year with a relatively early out.

Now on to what everyone has an opinion on: Lamar Jackson. Look the Ravens are going to tag him. Lock that. If the give him a non-exclusive tag, you'll have to pay him and pay for him. That's a double whammy. Maybe two firsts? And $250 million, either mostly or completely guaranteed?

Yeah. I'd consider that. I know he has been hurt the last two seasons. He just turned 26. He's electric, a magician. And he makes you an instant playoff contender. Not sure Carr does that.

Jackson does. And he'd sell tickets and put the Falcons in primetime. I also think he's a PERFECT fit for what Arthur Smith likes to do. I also think, when you're dealing with an MVP, that takes Desmond Ridder out of the conversation. It's about grabbing a truly great player. There are factors to weigh and there are risks in the decision that could prove costly if he can't stay healthy.