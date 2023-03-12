Falcons free agency preview: Quality wide receiver options for Falcons to help Drake London on the outside 

Thielen has proven to be a playmaker over his lengthy career. His best season came in 2018 when he had 113 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2018, he also had the most consecutive 100-yard receiving games with eight. The 9-year NFL vet was key contributor for the Vikings' offense in 2022 with 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Is he the same Second-team All-Pro receiver he once was? I'm not saying that, but I think he would still add depth to any NFL roster he's on. For any team looking to sign a vet receiver who can add leadership, Thielen is the route to take.